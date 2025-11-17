Calvin Ridley Out for Year After Breaking Leg on Sunday
2025 has been a lost season in more ways than one for Calvin Ridley. The hope was that Ridley along with Cam Ward could help ignite a bottom ranked Tennesee Titans offense. Not only have things gone beyond south, Ridley is out for the season after breaking his fibula on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
For the wide receiver, the final year of his Tennessee contract featured nothing but pain. Injuries had reduced Ridley to almost a spectator for the past five weeks basically. He made one catch on the first play of the game Sunday and sadly it was his last of 2025.
The receiver had seen his catch percentage drop in every season of his NFL career. In 2025, it hit a new low of just below 50%. Some forget he had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons after being suspended for a year for gambling. Ridley will be 31 after the season and likely looking for a new team in 2026.
What options are there from the Tennesee Titans now? It depends on who you ask.
Fantasy Football Options Without Calvin Ridley
Tennesee ranked dead last in the NFL in points. Their only home run option arguably was Ridley. He had one game where he was 100% healthy. That was the five catch, 131 yard effort against the Arizona Cardinals. It was also the only win of the season for the Titans. There was hope.
Unfortunately, it was not meant to be as Ridley got hurt versus the Las Vegas Raiders the very next week and was not the same. Even for Week 11, Ridley was still questionable with a persistent hamstring issue.
None of the supplemental choices left from Tennessee are ideal. Tyjae Spears is an intriguing running back dual threat but has only played six games. Elic Ayomanor is decent enough but has also caught passes on fewer than half of his targets. Another issue has been Cam Ward.
Ward has been sacked a legue high 41 times in 10 games. He has thrown only six touchdowns, been picked off six times and has an NFL-high eight fumbles. Some of that is being a rookie, some of that is the turnover in Tennessee, and some is that Ward has few reliable options plus a shaky offensive line.
Chigoziem Okonko is a nice, developing tight end but is not a game breaker. He can make some big plays but Tennesee needs a quarterback that can get him the ball and a few more consistent options. The sum of the parts is not great with the Titans.
A Few Final Words On Calvin Ridley
Ridley has been far from the only wide receiver to go to Tennesee who has literally seen his career just crumble. Randy Moss comes to mind immediately. De'Andre Hopkins has not been the same since Tennessee traded him to Kansas City last year.
Do the Titans try to bring back Ridley if his recovery goes well? Tennessee probably should explore this option considering the next number one pick that comes into town will need as many veterans in the room as possible.