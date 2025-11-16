SI

Calvin Ridley to Miss Remainder of Season for Titans With Broken Fibula

Ridley missed the prior three games with a hamstring injury.

Titans receiver Calvin Ridley will miss the rest of the season
Titans receiver Calvin Ridley will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a broken fibula in Tennessee’s loss to the Texans on Sunday, interim coach Mike McCoy said after the game.

Ridley made his return to action on Sunday after missing the team’s past three games due to a hamstring injury.

Ridley had one catch for 13 yards against Houston and was carted off after suffering the injury. He ends his seventh NFL season with 17 receptions for 303 yards in No. 1 pick Cam Ward’s first year leading the Titans' offense at quarterback.

Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million contract to join the Titans before the 2024 season. He spent the first four years of his career with the Falcons before he was traded to the Jaguars while he was suspended for the entirety of the ‘22 season for betting on games in the previous season.

McCoy took over for the Titans earlier this season after the franchise decided to part ways with Brian Callahan. Tennessee falls to 1-9 on the year after a 16-13 loss to Houston that came on a game-winning field goal by Texans kicker Matthew Wright.

