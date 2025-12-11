Drake London Out for Week 15 Against Tampa Bay

Drake London will not play on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. It impacts more than a few fantasy football owners. London was averaging 90 yards a game this season and had six touchdowns in nine starts.

London has not played since November 16th against the Carolina Panthers. He suffered what it is believed to be a Grade 2 PCL sprain. These are typically 4-6 week injuries on average. Projections suggest that London, who has not practiced since the injury, could even be shut down for the season.

#Falcons injury report: Drake London declared out for game vs. Tampa Bay — ‘The knee can’t quite get fired up,’ Falcons coach Raheem Morris said.https://t.co/87hQYPTbzp — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 10, 2025

As it has been explained in a few places, this type of injury is like having one leg working on a four legged chair. That's not good. The knee is not stable.

When Could Drake London Return?

Hey, we will get back to the short-term impacts in just a second. Now, it is essential to note that London could return Week 16 (December 21st) against the Arizona Cardinals. Naturally, Raheem Morris is optimistic he can return after the mini bye.

This will be the fourth straight game WR Drake London (left PCL strain) has missed. Raheem Morris said today that London just wasn't able to get it "fired up" the way they wanted. But Morris said he does expect London back for Week 16 after the short break due to the Thursday… — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 10, 2025

Again, how close was London? We truly may never know. Could this week's scene play out for Week 16? That answer is possibly yes. Unfortunately, PCL sprains like this often present unique challenges and drivers players and coaches alike mad.

Now, there is the question of limitations. Would London then be on a snap count? Right now, the past couple of weeks have seen the offense run through Kyle Pitts Sr. for better or for worse. Few can see London just playing at 100% full bore after missing this much time.

There is a scenario that if we do not see London return by Week 16 that he will be shut down for the season. Some believe a decision would not be made until Week 17. One thing that seems a little certain is that Kirk Cousins hamstrings the production of London. That has been the assertion from outside the Atlanta Falcons organization.

Getting Back To This Week

The likelihood is if Kyle Pitts Sr. plays, he is going to see double digit targets. Currently, the tight end is listed as questionable due to a knee issue. He practiced on a limited basis Tuesday and Wednesday. The expectation is that he plays but could be limited. Bijan Robinson might even see a few more targets than usual.

Play calling would be extremely conservative if Pitts Sr. is out as well. Darnell Mooney has not even caught half of his targets this season (22-54). Needless to say, Atlanta is in a rough spot fantasy relevance wise with or without London at this point.

Fantasy On Si News: