Is Drake London Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is listed as out for the team's Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. London has missed two games in a row with a PCL sprain.
The former first-round pick missed the team's Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints and Week 13 loss to the New York Jets with the injury. There have been two other players that have dealt with this injury in 2025 (although to differing degrees) and missed multiple weeks, including San Francisco 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.
Earlier in the week, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that London is day-to-day after he was originally tabbed week-to-week after going down in Week 11.
This season, London has been one of the best receivers in the NFL, catching 60 of his 94 targets for 810 yards and six scores in nine games. He had a streak of three games in a row with over 100 receiving yards before missing the team's last two contests.
If you're looking for a prop bet in this matchup, the SI Betting team has you covered, even with London banged up. Here's a look at my favorite play for the Atlanta offense on Sunday.
Best Falcons Prop Bet vs. Seahawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bijan Robinson Anytime TD (-140)
With London banged up at this point in the 2025 season, I'd much rather look elsewhere for a Falcons prop on Sunday.
This Seattle defense is elite, ranking seventh in the league in EPA/Pass and second in EPA/Rush, but I'd still trust Falcons star Bijan Robinson to find the end zone in this game.
Robinson is a dual threat out of the backfield, and he's scored seven total touchdowns (five rushing and two receiving) this season. The Falcons may struggle to move the ball with Kirk Cousins under center, but Robinson is a home-run threat just about every time he touches the ball.
At -140 he's not a a value pick, but he's a safter one on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
