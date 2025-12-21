Davante Adams Will Not Play Week 17 Versus Atlanta

Davante Adams will now miss a second straight game on December 29th as Sean McVay announced he did not expect Adams to return for the Week 17 Monday Night Football game. Adams is currently battling a hamstring injury. While it is not season ending, it is enough to keep the wide receiver out for the most crucial stretch for fantasy football owners.

Roll Out The Beautiful Touchdown Stat

If anyone wonders what Adams provides that is so top notch. Check this statline out.

NFL Receiving TD Leaders - 2025



Davante Adams (LAR) 14

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 11

Trey McBride (ARI) 10

Dallas Goedert (PHI) 9

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) 9

Tee Higgins (CIN) 9

George Pickens (DAL) 8

Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) 7

Quentin Johnston (LAC) 7



(Thru WK 15) — NFL Analytics & Stats (@gofbanalytics) December 20, 2025

Adams may not play another down in the regular season and could still lead the league in touchdowns. A lot can happen over the next few weeks but anything is possible. Still, 14 touchdowns in 15 games is impressive. That is a big dent in production and hurts fantasy football owners even more.

What Other Impacts May This Have?

In Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks, the offense ran through Puka Nacua and Colby Parkinson. Nacua was amazing with 225 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 16 times and caught 12 passes from Matthew Stafford. Nacua could be in line for another incredible game against Atlanta. The Falcons have been giving up more passing yards of late and 419 to Carolina in Week 11).

A question mark may be Colby Parkinson. Parkinson was in line to get more looks with Adams out but he only had two receptions for 21 yards on four targets. That was surprising. Stafford and Nacua had tunnel vision. Four players besides Nacua had more than four targets. The likelihood that Stafford throws 49 passes is low against Atlanta. Will they run more than 35 times? That is at least possible.

Never sit Matthew Stafford especially this season. Even in defeat to Seattle, he threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns. It should have been enough for a win and yet this was not. The Rams' defense and particularly secondary should cause Stafford some pause. He has to wonder what it might take to win from week to week now.

Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert in the red zone is like Matthew Stafford to Davante Adams — McArthur Alexander (@mcarthura2007) December 21, 2025

The one area that did cause the Rams some trouble at times was throwing in the red zone against Seattle. After all, Harrison Mevis did have to attempt four field goals (he made three) in the loss. There were a few times where one wondered gee Adams would have scored on that play. Despite that, Los Angeles did still score 37 points against Seattle.

Who Should You Stream In Place Of Adams?

Honestly, the good news is with this many days notice, fantasy football owners do not have to scramble quite as feverishly here. Some teams will let off the gas while others want to see what they have with younger players. Simply, options will be out there. Look toward our wide receiver streamer article that comes out during the week.

It is hard to believe but we are almost to the fantasy football finish line. This has been some year and good luck as the fantasy footbal season approaches its end.

