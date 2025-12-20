What Sean McVay's Latest Davante Adams Update Means

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were without Davante Adams on Thursday and after seeing the result, the Rams provided an update to where he is health wise.

Adams is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury that he reaggravated against the Detroit Lions.

It reamins to be seen if he is expected to be available for the Rams' week 17 game against the Falcons. A massive concern as the Rams do not play until Monday, meaning despite having over two weeks at that point since the Lions' game, Adams would still need more time to play.

Adams Is Unreplaceable

You don't replace a player like Davante Adams , especially with another player. The only chance the Rams have is to remake his production in the aggregate, but that's nearly impossible. Rams head coach Sean McVay echoed those same sentiments on Friday.

“You don't ever replace a player like him," stated McVay. "He's a special player, but I was really proud of the group. You don't ask one receiver to take over his production. It's by a committee. I thought [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] did a great job of getting a bunch of different guys involved. [Wide Receiver Konata] Mumpfield made his plays. He's continuing to ascend. Xavier Smith delivers when he's asked. Jordan Whittington does the same."

"Tutu [Atwell] did a good job of being able to affect and influence coverage with some of the snaps that he played. I thought they did a really nice job and that's a tremendous credit to [Wide Receivers Coach] Eric Yarber, [Pass Game Coordinator] Nate Scheelhaase and [Offensive Assistant] Rob Calabrese. I thought the tight ends also did another really good job of being able to impact and influence the game in a positive way.”

Timeline on Return

McVay also dived into when Adams could be available. While the Falcons game hasn't been completely ruled out, it's best to look at the season-finale as the point for which Adams could return.

“We haven't talked about that," stated McVay. "We really take it a little bit at a time. This guy's a great competitor. He wants to be out there. I say most likely with Atlanta, Davante is going to do everything he can to push to be available for that."

"Then it's our job to be able to figure out what is best collectively with him. He's a player that deserves to be involved in those types of conversations because of the respect and the experience, but that isn't something that we've discussed at this point.”

This likely means Adams' five-year streak of 1,000-yard seasons is over, barring the unexpected.

