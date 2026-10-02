Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Justin Jefferson Ruled Out For Week 4, Giving Jordan Addison WR1 Upside

The Minnesota Vikings were once again without their star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, in practice on Friday. He was listed as a DNP due to an ankle injury and wasn't able to get on the practice field all week. We do not yet have any official word, but it certainly looks like he is trending in the wrong direction for Week 4. We do not expect him to play this week.



Justin Jefferson not spotted practicing again Friday.



His availability for Week 4 is in doubt. pic.twitter.com/21USK7e36P — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 2, 2026

UPDATE: Justin Jefferson has now been officially ruled OUT for Week 4.

Fantasy Impact



WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings



This is a tough game for fantasy owners to have Jefferson miss. Minnesota plays against the Miami Dolphins this week, who lack any semblance of a competent secondary.

With the Dolphins being so terrible, it's also unlikely that the Vikings will push to get him on the field this week with a bum ankle. It makes way more sense to just rest him and get him healthy for Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.



WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings



With Jefferson out, Addison becomes a fantastic start this week. We have him ranked as a strong WR2 in Week 4, but he does have WR1 upside. If Addison is on your roster, he should be in your lineup; he should be a league-winner this week.



After a rough start to the season with Carson Wentz under center, Addison caught five of his nine targets for 90 yards and a touchdown with Kyler Murray throwing him the ball last week. It should be wheels up for Addison this week with Murray healthy and ready to roll.



WR Jauan Jennings, Minnesota Vikings



Jennings has been essentially useless this season, catching just one pass for one yard, but he could get a chance to have his first meaningful performance as a Viking this week. With Jefferson likely sidelined, Jennings should slide into the WR2 role in Minnesota. He's still too risky for us to start, but he could emerge as a solid desperation dart throw.



QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings



Losing Jefferson is always a bad thing for any quarterback, but we don't expect him to have any issues against the Dolphins' defense. If he does struggle in this game, it will raise some real questions about his fantasy and NFL viability as a starting option.

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