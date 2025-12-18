Woody Marks, Christian Watson Among Stars to Watch on the Week 16 Injury Report

Injuries are more important this week than maybe any other week of the season. That is because, in Fantasy Football, we have reached the semifinals for many leagues. You cannot afford any mistakes in your roster and so you must stay up-to-date on injuries and how much a player will be involved in their matchup. Do not be worried as I keep you updated, as of Wednesday evening. This is our current injury report.

QUARTERBACKS

Pat Mahomes (ACL)

You should know this, but if you have been M.I.A this week, Mahomes is out for the season and Gardner Minshew will start.

Lamar Jackson (Flu)

#Ravens HC John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson was kept home today with a “flu deal.” pic.twitter.com/JsWcZWxshf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 17, 2025

John Harbaugh has stated that Jackson sat out of practice due to flu-like symptoms, but they hope that he can play. We would trend it more likely that he plays, but the flu is a pain, so it is closer to 50-50% than 90-10%.

Jayden Daniels (Elbow)

The Commanders have made the smart decision to shutdown Daniels season. Mariota starts.

Geno Smith (Shoulder/Back)

Smith is back at practice and it looks like he may start, although Pete Carroll has not yet publicly stated who it will be. Smith should not be started, unless you have no other options at all.

RUNNING BACKS

Josh Jacobs (Knee/Ankle)

Josh Jacobs re-injured his knee early in Denver but stayed in and made some of his best plays of the year. Said he and Matt LaFleur have “kinda clashed” about playing through injury several times since he arrived in Green Bay.



“Every time, I had a pretty good game.” pic.twitter.com/mutkQBjO8L — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 16, 2025

It is no secret that Jacobs is playing very banged up of recent. The team plans for Jacobs to go, but we must still monitor the matter.

Javonte Williams (Neck)

Williams' is on the injury report following missed time in Week 15. He did return to that game, and we expect him to play this week.

Woody Marks (Ankle)

Marks came out of the game last Sunday to not return. It has been said that Marks could have returned, but they erred on the side of caution. He is likely to be back this week.

Alvin Kamara (Knee/Ankle)

Kamara has yet to return to practice as of Wednesday. This does not bode well for a team already without Devin Neal this week.

Devin Neal (Hamstring)

Neal has been ruled out for Week 16. Evan Hull and Audric Estime may split work if Kamara cannot go. I would not consider either player an option to play.

Nick Chubb (Ribs)

It seems like Chubb will be out this week, and maybe the rest of the season.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams (Knee/Hamstring)

Adams is doubtful, and to translate, he will be OUT in Week 16. This is a blow that could be replaced by checking our Waiver Wire.

CeeDee Lamb (Illness)

Lamb is missing practice due to an illness, but he should be fine for this week.

Drake London (Knee)

It appears the London is going to be back in action this week. He should play with WR1 value, no doubt.

Tetairoa McMillan (Foot/Ankle)

I begin to wonder if McMillan's downtick is due to his injuries? It likely is. McMillan is questionable to play this week and should be expected to perform as a Flex rather than a WR2.

Tee Higgins (Concussion)

With Higgins back in concussion protocol, it trends less likely that he will return so soon. Stay tuned.

Rome Odunze (Foot)

It has been discussed if the Bears may shutdown Odunze. They will try to have him go as soon as possible, but I would doubt that he returns this week. Then again, you never know. I would plan otherwise.

Rashee Rice (Concussion)

The fact that Rice is newly in concussion protocol bodes poorly for his availability. He is already a downgrade with Minshew. Nonetheless, if Rice is active, he is a must-start.

Quentin Johnston (Groin)

It sounds promising in LA that Johnston will play in Week 16. He is definitely a start versus the Cowboys defense.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Heel)

In a lost season, it appears that Harrison Jr. is working to play, but less likely to play. Plan otherwise.

Christian Watson (Chest, Shoulder)

Watson was sent to the hopsital following his Week 15 injury. He did fly home with the team and is a pure questionable status to face the Bears. If healthy, he is a must-start.

Luther Burden III (Ankle)

Burden has remained out of practice all week. However, there is optimism that he will be good to go.

Ricky Pearsall (Knee/Ankle)

This has been a year plagued by injury for Pearsall. It is clear when he has played that he has not been full-strength. The team seems to expect a good chance that he will miss Week 16.

DeVaughn Vele (Shoulder)

Kellen Moore ruled out Vele this week, further handicapping their offense.

Mike Evans (Collarbone)

Evans played quite a bit in his Week 15 return. He is not a guarantee to play in Week 16, but we are more optimistic as they have a division-deciding game against the Panthers.

TIGHT ENDS

Dalton Kincaid (Knee)

Josh Allen has decided that Dawson Knox may be his TE1. Since Kincaid has been banged up, Knox has surged into a role that climaxed with (2) Touchdowns in Week 15. Kincaid may go, but with decreased value that I may want to bench.

Mason Taylor (Neck)

Taylor is an auto-bench, and he will be out with his lingering neck issue.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: