Evaluating Jawhar Jordan After Week 15 Breakout Performance in Woody Marks' Absence

The Houston Texans experienced some unexpected success in Week 15. Woody Marks went down (again) and sophomore, Jawhar Jordan, exploded to over 100 yards. This leads us to wonder if the Texans will see any shakeups in their backfield. Will Marks be out for extended time? Will Jordan elapse Chubb? Will Chubb be healthy, himself? There is a lot to unpack, and we will keep it all organized for you.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Output

Marks exited the game in the first half. This resulted in Marks putting up (4.8) PPR Points on 30 Rushing Yards and 1 Reception for 8 Yards.

Jawhar Jordan goes 50 yards in his first NFL game 💪



AZvsHOU on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/2oNLkO4cxB — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

Since Chubb was out for the Week 15 affair, Jordan took over, ahead of Dare Ogbumowale. Jordan carried the ball 15 times for (101) Yards and (2) Touchdowns. Jordan also added (2) Receptions for (17) Yards. This gave Jordan (25.8) PPR Points.

Fantasy Football Outlook

Luckily for Marks, his ankle injury is viewed as non-serious, providing optimism that he will be back in action in Week 16. If Marks is healthy, he will be back to his role as the majority back.

As for Chubb, we are not sure about his status. He is a true questionable status to play in Week 16.

.@JawharJordan with a game ball in his first ever game. Seems like a popular guy in that locker room.

pic.twitter.com/4KupxvUm9t — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) December 14, 2025

DeMeco Ryans awarded Jordan with the game-ball in their Week 15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Ryan has publicly stated that Jordan has deserved more work and so that is what we can expect.

Week 15 was the first time than Jordan saw any snaps in an NFL. Given his success, he will work into a role, but not a massive one. Any snap-share is speculative, but we can expect anywhere from 10%-to-30% in the short-term. Perception shifts quickly, so he could lose that work quickly, but we will see it awarded as Jordan becomes a moderate handcuff.

If Chubb returns, Jordan will still see work, but much less of it. With Chubb, Jordan may be hopeful to see >10% of snaps. Either way, he may be worth a roster spot in Fantasy Football, but he lacks any value if Chubb returns, which may not happen, but we do not yet know.

Stock Watch

Woody Marks trends to return in Week 16. He will be a rock-solid RB2 with RB1 upside. Marks is a must-start if healthy.

Jawhar Jordan is an interesting handcuff. If Marks and Chubb are both out, Jordan is a must-start. We cannot knee-jerk react too much off of one good game. A sample size must show itself. Jordan is a longshot handcuff, unlikely to be a useful option with a likely Marks Week 16 return.

Nick Chubb is not useful regardless. He may end up being out for the season if he does not return in Week 16. In the longshot case that Marks were out, and Chubb were active, Chubb would split work with Jordan in a high-volatility role.

Jawhar Jordan Breaks Out in his NFL Debut

Jordan went for over (100) yards in his NFL debut, rushing the ball (15) times after Marks left this game in the first half. The was his first ever NFL game, and he made it worth it.

Jordan was a 2024 6th round round pick out of Louisville. He ran the ball 181 times in 13 Games in 2023. Jordan recorded 1,181 Yards and 13 Touchdowns. This earned him 1st Team All-ACC honors.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: