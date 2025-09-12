Xavier Worthy Doubtful For Week 2: Fantasy Impact On Kansas City Chiefs Offense
The injuries are already hitting fantasy owners hard, and one of the most confusing injuries has been Xavier Worthy's dislocated shoulder. In a matter of just a few days, we had heard he could be out for the season, then two days later, he was back at practice. Finally, today we got some clarity for at least this week. The Kansas City Chiefs are considering Worthy doubtful to play in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. His absence will surely alter the Chiefs' game plan against the defending champions in this Super Bowl rematch.
Beyond this week, we still have no idea when he will be able to return to live action, but we have been told that he won't be opting for the season-ending surgery and is in the process of rehabbing the injury. This week, Kansas City will be without wide receivers Rashee Rice, rookie Jalen Royals, and Worthy.
Xavier Worthy Injury Fantasy Impact On WR Hollywood Brown
No one benefitted more from Worthy's absence in Week 1 than Brown. He saw 16 targets in the season opener in Brazil and caught 10 of them for 99 yards. While it is a small sample size, based on the data we have, one could presume that Hollywood should once again see a ton of targets this week. However, that could change with the team having a week to prepare for life without Worthy and the opposing team seeing Brown coming as their top target.
Xavier Worthy Injury Fantasy Impact On WR Juju Smith-Schuster
We have seen situations like this before when the Chiefs don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver. One wideout can have a huge game one week, and the next week it's a completely different receiver. That other wide receiver could very well be Smith-Schuster. He was second on the team last week with five targets for five receptions and 55 yards. We wouldn't be starting him in any redraft leagues; he's way too risky, but he could be an interesting contrarian option in DFS GPP tournaments.
Xavier Worthy Injury Fantasy Impact On TE Travis Kelce
At this point in his career, Kelce needs all the volume and opportunities he can get. Even without Worthy for almost all of Week 1, he still only caught two of four targets for 47 yards. His week was saved by a 37-yard touchdown reception. Worthy's absence is good for Kelce, but he's still no longer an elite option.
Xavier Worthy Injury Fantasy Impact On QB Patrick Mahomes
Losing your top receiver is never good for a quarterback. He has dealt with a rotating cast of mediocre receivers for years, but he has also seen his fantasy value dip during that period. Until he gets either Worthy or Rice back, Mahomes doesn't have to be locked in as a must-start QB1, especially against the Eagles' defense.