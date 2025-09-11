JuJu Smith-Schuster And 4 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 2
Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books, and if your fantasy football roster is already dealing with underperformers, injuries, or tough matchups at wide receiver, don’t panic. It’s streamer season.
Whether you’re looking to plug a flex spot, replace a disappointing draft pick, or take advantage of a favorable matchup, Week 2 offers some intriguing wide receiver options flying under the radar. These aren’t every week starters (yet), but they’re players with the potential to deliver solid fantasy production based on usage, game script, and defensive matchups.
Here’s a look at the top WR streamers to consider heading into Week 2, all likely available on your waiver wire and ready to give your lineup a boost.
Kansas City Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster: ESPN (9.3 percent) Yahoo ( 5 percent)
JuJu Smith-Schuster quietly put together a solid performance in Week 1, catching all 5 of his targets for 55 yards and racking up 10.5 PPR fantasy points. His role grew unexpectedly after Chiefs starting WR Xavier Worthy exited early following a freak collision with TE Travis Kelce just three snaps into the game.
With Worthy still sidelined heading into Week 2, JuJu is in line for an expanded role in one of the league’s most explosive offenses, and the timing couldn’t be better. The Chiefs face the Eagles in a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch that’s shaping up to be a high-scoring shootout. Philadelphia’s secondary struggled to contain wideouts in Week 1, making JuJu a sneaky streaming option with real upside.
Tennessee Titans WR Elic Ayomanor ESPN (6.2 percent) Yahoo (5 percent)
Ayomanor’s Week 1 stat line of 2 receptions for 13 yards on 7 targets doesn’t jump off the page. Still, the underlying usage tells a much more promising story for fantasy managers looking ahead to Week 2.
Despite the modest production, Ayomanor saw a healthy 7 targets and was heavily involved in the offense, playing 45 snaps (79% of the team’s offensive plays). That snap count was second only to Calvin Ridley, who led all Titans receivers with 54 snaps (95%). It’s clear Ayomanor has carved out the WR2 role in Tennessee, and that kind of usage is something savvy fantasy players should take notice of early in the season.
The Titans face a tough matchup against the Rams in Week 2, but with Ridley likely to draw the bulk of defensive attention, Ayomanor could see favorable coverage and another solid dose of targets. He’s a deeper-league streaming option with upside, especially in PPR formats where volume is king. Keep an eye on him as the breakout could come sooner than later.
New England Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte ESPN ( 20 percent) Yahoo (23 percent)
Kayshon Boutte made an early statement in Week 1, hauling in 6 receptions on a team-high 8 targets for 103 yards, good for 16.3 PPR fantasy points. The young wideout looks to be quickly developing chemistry with second-year quarterback Drake Maye, and it’s clear the Patriots’ coaching staff is taking notice.
Boutte led all New England receivers in snaps with 58, playing 82% of the team’s offensive plays a strong sign of trust and opportunity in a wide receiver room still searching for consistent production. That kind of volume, paired with his big-play ability, makes him an intriguing fantasy option moving forward.
In Week 2, the Patriots take on a Dolphins defense that was lit up for 33 points by the Colts in the opener and showed weaknesses across the board. With momentum on his side and a favorable matchup ahead, Boutte has a real chance to build on his breakout performance and solidify himself as a key fantasy contributor.
Buffalo Bills WR Joshua Palmer ESPN (13 percent) Yahoo (25 percent)
Palmer quietly put together a solid Week 1 performance, catching 5 of 9 targets for 61 yards and 11.1 PPR fantasy points. While he didn’t find the end zone, his involvement in the Bills’ pass-heavy attack is a promising sign for fantasy managers searching for reliable Week 2 streamers.
Palmer played 53 snaps (62% of offensive plays), ranking third among Buffalo wide receivers behind Keon Coleman (75 snaps, 88%) and Khalil Shakir (60 snaps, 71%). With Josh Allen slinging it 46 times in the opener against the Ravens, it’s clear there are plenty of targets to go around, even if that number dips slightly in Week 2’s matchup against the New York Jets.
While the Jets defense poses a tougher challenge, Palmer’s role in a high-octane Bills offense gives him a solid floor and intriguing upside. As defenses key in on the bigger names, Palmer could continue to see valuable opportunities and capitalize on soft coverage.
New York Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson ESPN (30.7 percent) Yahoo (21 percent)
Robinson finds himself on the list of top WR streamers in back-to-back weeks. Check out the list of top 5 WR streamers from week 1 here. He delivered a steady performance in Week 1, catching 6 of 8 targets for 55 yards and totaling 11.5 PPR fantasy points against the Commanders. While he didn’t find the end zone, his involvement in the Giants’ offense was encouraging, especially for fantasy managers in need of a reliable streaming option at wide receiver.
Robinson played 52 snaps, accounting for 76% of New York’s offensive plays, ranking third among Giants wide receivers behind Darius Slayton (66 snaps, 97%) and rookie Malik Nabers (64 snaps, 94%). That level of usage, paired with 8 targets, shows that Robinson is a trusted part of the passing game and could see even more volume moving forward.
In Week 2, the Giants face a tough matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, a game where New York may be playing from behind and forced to throw more often. That game script could work in Robinson’s favor, giving him a chance to rack up targets in the short-to-intermediate range where he thrives.