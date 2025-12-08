Zach Ertz’s Season-Ending Injury Opens the Door for Ben Sinnott and Other Commanders Deep Sleepers

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the third quarter of the team’s Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The injury will sideline him for the remainder of the season and could potentially mark the end of his career. At 35 years old, recovering from such a significant injury may make retirement a realistic consideration for Ertz.

#Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters that TE Zach Ertz is feared to have torn his ACL, which would explain Ertz’s emotional reaction. pic.twitter.com/RTRWjgJEey — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2025

Ertz has been an important piece for both the Commanders and fantasy football managers this season. He ranked as the TE8 and averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game, making his loss a significant blow. With Ertz out, both the Commanders and fantasy managers will be looking for players capable of stepping up in his absence. Let’s break down the top candidates who could emerge in the wake of his injury.

TE Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Ben Sinnott is the player most directly impacted by the Ertz injury. He’s the tight end most likely to take on the bulk of the receiving work between him and John Bates, given Sinnott’s higher draft pedigree, selected in the second round in 2024, while Bates has primarily served as a blocking tight end since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2021.



So far this season, Sinnott has been used sparingly, recording just four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. However, those numbers should rise with Ertz’s 551 snaps now needing to be replaced. Sinnott has played 204 snaps to this point but should have plenty of opportunities to showcase his ability down the stretch, especially in the red zone, where Ertz had eight targets this season.

WR Treylon Burks, Washington Commanders

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) makes a catch for a touchdown defended by Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) in the third quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Treylon Burks is looking to revive his career in Washington after being released by the Titans in the offseason and being a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has shown flashes of potential in his four games with the team. He has recorded five catches on nine targets for 77 yards and a touchdown, and he could see increased opportunities as the season comes to a close, due to Ertz's injury.

WR Noah Brown, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Commanders 27-18. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Noah Brown has been mostly sidelined this season, appearing in only three games due to groin and knee injuries. Now in his second season with the Commanders, he proved to be productive in 2024, catching 35 of 56 targets for 453 yards and a touchdown. So far this year, he has just four catches on nine targets for 55 yards. With four games remaining, Brown is expected to see more opportunities as the team looks to get him back on the field.

WR Jaylin Lane, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) makes a catch against Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) during the first half at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. on Sunday, November 9, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rookie wide receiver Jaylin Lane has seen limited action but has shown some production. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he has 16 catches on 31 targets for 225 yards so far this season. With the Commanders currently at 3-10 and out of playoff contention, they could look to unleash the rookie, both to evaluate him for the future and to give him more opportunities on the field.

