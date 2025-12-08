De’Von Achane’s Positive Injury Update Closes Door On Jaylen Wright & Dolphins Rookie

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane sent panic through the fantasy community when he exited Week 14 with a rib injury in the second quarter and did not return. In than a half, he had already carried the ball seven times for 92 yards and a touchdown, while also catching a 13-yard reception. He was on pace for yet another monster game. So it stands to reason why fantasy owners were so concerned. Nevertheless, we got some positive news from the Dolphins' head coach, Mike McDaniel, following the blowout victory over the New York Jets.

McDaniel said that it was his choice to hold Achane out of the game, and he could have returned to the game if it was necessary. He also clarified that the X-rays of Achane's injured ribs did not show any fractures. It sounds like he has a good chance to play in Week 15 or at the very least, won't miss much time.

Fantasy Impact of Potential De'Von Achane Absence

RB Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Once Achane went out, Wright was the clear RB1 in his absence. We'd have to assume that he would be the top guy should Achane miss any time. Wright carried the ball 24 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Next week, the Dolphins have a tough matchup for running backs against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but in the final two games of the fantasy playoffs, they have fantastic matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

It looks like Gordon has been clearly surpassed by Wright as the RB2 in this backfield, and if Achane is out, as the RB1. We could still see a boost in opportunities for Gordon if Achane misses time, and he could also see the majority of the goal-line work. Still, if you are hitting the waiver wire for a Dolphins running back, Wright should be the top priority.

WR Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

If Achane misses any time, Washington could see an uptick in both targets and carries. He is more of a gadget guy and playmaker when he gets the ball in space. If anyone can replace what Achane brings to the passing attack, it's Washington and not one of the other running backs.

