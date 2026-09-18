Zay Flowers Gets Positive Injury Update, Making Fantasy Football Decisions On The Other Ravens' Options Tougher

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was able to participate in practice on Friday in some capacity. However, while this does not guarantee that he is going to play this week, his chances of playing also significantly increase after getting a practice in. This could be a tricky situation for fantasy football owners to navigate this week.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) is participating in practice Friday, per @jamisonhensley. pic.twitter.com/kE5kgzrGBP — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 18, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Be sure to monitor this situation closely, because Flowers could end up being a game-time call. If he is ruled out, then obviously, he's out of your lineup. Nevertheless, if he's active, then things get interesting.

Hamstring injuries are tricky and are very prone to re-aggravation. If Flowers is active, you are probably starting him, especially after how he looked last week, but understand there is a significant risk involved. He did just injure the hamstring last week and wasn't able to get on the practice field until Friday. You can start him if he's active; just proceed with caution and monitor the situation closely right up until game time.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

If Flowers is out, Andrews is a must-start for us; however, things get much murkier if Flowers plays. He would still be a solid low-end TE1 after seeing six targets in Week 1 and Flowers potentially being limited, but he is a smash start like he would be if Flowers missed. Andrews owners should plug him into their lineups, but temper your expectations accordingly based on the status of Flowers.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Bateman would see a wild swing in value depending on the availability of Flowers. If Flowers misses this game, he could step in as the Ravens' WR1 and should be viewed as a legitimate boom-or-bust flex option for Week 2. However, if Flowers plays, not only would we not start him, but he could probably be cast right back to the waiver wire. His value hinges almost completely on the status of Flowers.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

We are starting Jackson with or without Flowers in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who struggled mightily to slow down the Detroit Lions last week, allowing 31 points. Even without his top pass-catcher, he has rushing upside and will find a way to get it done with his other weapons.

With that being said, having Flowers out there would be a major upgrade for Jackson. If he has Flowers, he should be viewed as the top quarterback option remaining on the slate.

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