Fantasy Football Top Overall Must-Starts In Week 2: Mark Andrews Should Be Started With Zay Flowers Injured

There are some players who are borderline options but should be in your starting lineups in Week 2. These are the top must-start options at each position in fantasy football for Week 2.

Must-Starts: Week 2

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

It only took the fantasy community one game to go from viewing Maye as an elite fantasy option to ranking him as a fringe QB1. Granted, losing AJ Brown is a tough blow, but Maye is one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the NFL, coming off a near MVP-caliber season.

We are not benching him against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who come into this game with almost their entire secondary banged up. No one should be impressed that the Steelers shut down Cooper Rush last week. Maye is going to be fine while Brown is sidelined. Even if it does knock him off the elite tier, he should not be on your bench.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Speaking of the lowly Atlanta Falcons, the Panthers are going to blow their doors off in Week 2, and Hubbard has been established as the clear and distant RB1 for the time being, at least.

In Week 1, Hubbard played on 71% of the offensive snaps while carrying the ball 10 times for 49 yards on 4.9 yards per carry, and catching all three of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown. Brooks played on just 19% of snaps, rushing four times for 14 yards on 3.5 yards per carry, and catching one of his two targets for 48 yards.

We wouldn't be surprised if Hubbard carried the ball between 15 and 20 times in what should be an easy win for the Panthers against the seemingly quarterback-less Falcons.

WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

The Buffalo Bills do not have the pass defense to slow anybody down this season. Last week, they allowed CJ Stroud to throw for 274 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. They are going to get torched by the Lions, but Williams is being ranked as a WR3.

This makes zero sense. He is a big play machine with massive upside coming off a WR1 season, and saw nine targets in Week 1. He didn't have a great week, but four receptions for 45 yards isn't a disaster. Williams should be locked into your lineup for Week 2.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews should be in your starting lineup this week because he is necessary for the Ravens to pass the ball, and he should see a ton of targets. If Zay Flowers misses this game, which we are preparing for, but he's still listed as questionable as of now, the Ravens are out of options.

Ja'Kobi Lane is on injured reserve, and Isaiah Likely plays for the New York Giants now. Andrews, who saw six targets in Week 1, is going to be out there with Rashod Bateman, Chris Moore, and LaJohntay Wester, presumably. Not an ideal WR corps. Andrews caught four passes for 49 yards last week and looked good. He should see double-digit targets in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

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