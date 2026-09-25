Zay Flowers Returns To Practice, Opening The Door For A Potential Week 3 Return To Fantasy Football Lineups

In what was a bit of a surprise to us, Zay Flowers was in full uniform and doing drills today in Rio de Janeiro, after making the flight with the team last night. We already went through this last Friday, so this is no guarantee that he's going to play in Week 3, but this is certainly a step in the right direction.

Zay Flowers (hamstring) is in uniform and taking part in drills during Friday's practice in Brazil.



Via @jeffzrebiec pic.twitter.com/oitOJszDWS — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) September 25, 2026

Flowers suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and ended up sitting out Week 2. It did appear that things were trending in the right direction, but all the signs point towards him having a shot to play on Sunday.

Just making the flight was a great sign, but getting in a practice could put him on the right side of questionable. This does not sound like a situation like last week, when Flowers was just walking on the field and stretching a bit, and it was reported that he was practicing.

Fantasy Impact

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

If Flowers is active on Sunday, then he should be in your lineup. Hopefully we get some clarity before Sunday, though, because the Ravens play in the late-afternoon slate, which could make things difficult for fantasy owners if he ends up being a game-time decision.

If he is fully healthy, we like the matchup against a subpar Dallas Cowboys defense. However, keep in mind that this would be a quick turnaround, and hamstrings do tend to linger and are prone to re-injury. While we would be starting him if active, he does not come without risk even if he does get the start.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Bateman's value hinges almost completely on the availability of Flowers. In Week 1, with Flowers active and playing just the first half before getting injured, Bateman played 78% of the offensive snaps and failed to catch his lone target. Then, in Week 2, with Flowers inactive, Bateman played on 93% of the team's offensive snaps and caught seven of his nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown.

That is a wild swing in both opportunities and production. If Flowers is active, we would not want Bateman in our starting lineups. However, if Flowers is unable to suit up, we like Bateman as a viable WR3/Flex option. This is a situation you need to monitor closely if you are considering starting him this week.

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