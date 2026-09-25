4 Fantasy Football Fringe Options To Start In Week 3: Quinshon Judkins Is Set To Break Out

Every week, there are players right on the fringe of being a start or a sit. It's always a tough call because you don't want to start a stud or bench a dud. We are going to help you with those tough decisions. These are our fringe players who you should get into your starting lineup in Week 3.

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Young enters Week 3 as the fantasy QB2 overall for the season. Not many people saw this coming. However, his ECR (expert consensus ranking) still has him ranked as the QB16. Granted, that does make him more of a sleeper than a fringe option, but we wanted to make sure we talked about Young here.

This week, he will be going up against the Cleveland Browns, who have allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Everything is clicking for the Panthers offense right now, and we would ride the hot hand when it comes to Young this week, as well as almost all of his weapons.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

It's been a rough start to the season, likely for a number of reasons. Not only is Judkins returning from a serious injury, but the bigger issue seems to be the Browns' offense. Their offensive line isn't close to what it used to be, and the quarterback situation is a mess. However, he is going to have his first big game of the season on Sunday.

Coming into Week 3, no team has given up more fantasy points to running backs than the Carolina Panthers. Judkins should be able to get going at home against the Panthers and should be viewed as an RB2 this week.

WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

The Niners lost another weapon last week with Demarcus Robinson getting injured. In Week 2, Deebo Samuel led all the 49ers wide receivers, playing 60% of the offensive snaps. We expect that number to jump significantly in Week 3.

San Francisco plays the Arizona Cardinals this week, who came into the week allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. With Mike Evans also banged up, Samuel could be the team's top wideout on Sunday.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

It looks like Zay Flowers is tracking to miss another game due to a hamstring injury, and after last week, there is no debate about who the biggest beneficiary of his absence is. Clearly, it's Bateman.

Last week, with Flowers sidelined, Bateman played 93% of the offensive snaps and led the Ravens in receiving across the board, catching seven of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. He is a great WR3 or Flex option again this week with Flowers not expected to play.



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