The Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with some injury concerns following a dominant win over the Baltimore Ravens that featured several notable fantasy football performances for Week 7. Star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who eclipsed the 17.0-point mark in PPR for the fourth time in five games, dealt with ankle soreness entering Week 8.

Cincinnati is gearing up for a clash against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but updates earlier in the week raised concerns over Chase’s availability this week. On Thursday, Chase received another update regarding his Week 8 status that alleviated such concerns. Reports indicated Chase’s ankle issue is “not considered to be a major deal”, and the star wideout is expected to suit up this weekend despite a questionable tag.

Rap: Ja’Marr Chase (ankle) missing Wednesday’s practice not considered to be a big deal. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 29, 2026

Chase hauled in five of his seven targets during the Week 8 blowout victory, racking up 62 yards with a touchdown, his fifth in the last four games. He enters Sunday’s game ranked as WR16 in PPR leagues, carving out a reliable 16.2 points per week despite some quiet performances and an early bye week.

Ja’Marr Chase’s Update Bolsters Outlook Against Lowly Titans

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) storms the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Titans present an immensely favorable fantasy matchup for some of the NFL’s biggest stars including Chase, Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins. Tennessee’s defense ranks 24th in the NFL against the pass, and 26th against the run. These marks are likely to fall following the team’s decision to trade Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

The Bengals have endured some struggles in the run game, and could lean on Burrow and the passing game with expanded volume in Week 8. Despite his ankle issue, Chase should have no problem carving out WR1 fantasy production against the Titans on Sunday, and should be considered a must-start unless he’s officially ruled out.

Chase’s Injury Could Pave Way For Dominant Tee Higgins Performance

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase and wide receiver Tee Higgins line up wide together on a play in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Higgins has emerged as the Bengals’ leading receiver through the team’s 4-2 start to the season. He leads Cincinnati’s offense in targets, catches, receiving yards and yards-per-catch, entering Week 8 ranked eighth in receiving with 571 yards along with two touchdowns and 33 catches over 50 targets.

Cincy’s WR2 posted his best performance of the season thus far against Baltimore, hauling in six catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, notching a season-high 26.8 PPR points and a WR3 finish in Week 7.

Tee Higgins went from zero catches in the first half to completely taking over after halftime.



6 REC, 148 REC YDS, 1 TD vs Ravens pic.twitter.com/DtN0SUwyNW — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 25, 2026

Chase’s ankle injury could lead to a greater target share for Higgins once again in Week 8, potentially creating additional red zone targets for the star receiver. Considering the momentum Higgins is riding into Week 8, he should be in for another team-high receiving performance this week as Chase continues to nurse soreness in his ankle.

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