Best NFL Week 7 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Tee Higgins, This Packers Pass Catcher on Sunday)

It's Sunday, which can only mean one thing:

It's time to bet on some touchdowns!

The anytime touchdowns scorer market is one of the simplest -- and most exciting -- ways to bet on the NFL each week. The wager is simple:

If your player finds the end zone that week, you win. If they don’t you lose.

Every Sunday during the 2026 NFL season, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey will share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on one of these plus-money props.

So far, we've hit at least one of our picks in five of the six weeks and six overall.

SI Betting Touchdown Prop Counter in 2026

Week 1: N/A

Week 2: Ja’Marr Chase (+120)

Week 3: Garrett Wilson (+170), Kenyon Sadiq (+400)

Week 4: Sam LaPorta (+185)

Week 5: Trey McBride (+115)

Week 6: Tre Tucker (+285)

MacMillan was the big winner in Week 6, cashing his Tucker touchdown prop, and it was an even better selection than you think! The Las Vegas Raiders wideout found the end zone two times in a close loss to Buffalo.

This week, Dewey is going back to the well with another Green Bay Packers star, this time in a matchup with the Detroit Lions. MacMillan is looking to build on his +285 winner from Week 6 with a pick for a star receiver in a major AFC North clash.

Can we keep the streak of winners going? Week 7 features just 12 games, but there are still plenty of great players to consider to find the end zone on Sunday.

Best NFL Week 7 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+175) – Peter Dewey

Tee Higgins Touchdown (+150) – Iain MacMillan

Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+175)

Week 6 marked the end of my four-week streak of hitting a touchdown bet, but I’m looking to get back on the right side of things with another Green Bay Packers player.

While Christian Watson didn’t come through in Week 6 against Dallas, I love the matchup with the Detroit Lions for tight end Tucker Kraft.

This season, the Lions have allowed the most receiving scores to tight ends in the league (nine), even though they’ve played in just five games. On top of that, Detroit has allowed 545 yards to the position – 80 more than the next closest team.

The Lions may get some more secondary help out of the bye, but I’m not trusting a team that is 32nd in the NFL in EPA/Play and 29th in EPA/Pass.

Meanwhile, Kraft is almost always on the field for the Packers, playing in 80.5 percent of their snaps in the 2026 season. He’s scored just one touchdown, but he has at least five targets in five of his six games, reeling in 25 of his 37 looks overall.

Jordan Love also loves to target Kraft in the red zone, looking his way six times in six games. Kraft has turned those targets into five catches and one score, and he has three targets inside the 10-yard line in 2026.

There are plenty of Packers to consider since this has been a high-powered passing offense. Kraft’s price at +175 is what drew me in, as Matthew Golden (+165) and Watson (+130) have been a little hit-or-miss as the No. 1 receiver each week.

Kraft’s role is pretty established, and I think the Packers look to target one of Detroit’s biggest defensive weaknesses on Sunday.

Tee Higgins Touchdown (+150) – Iain MacMillan

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has been quietly having an extremely productive 2026 season.

He leads the Bengals in receiving yards through their first five games with 423, and he's tied with Ja'Marr Chase in receptions with 27.

Higgins has matched Chase in every stat except touchdowns, with only one so far in 2026, but I expect more, starting with one this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore has been susceptible to the pass at times this season. They've allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers (1,054) and the seventh-most receptions (80). With the Bengals feeling fresh off a bye, I expect Higgins to have another big performance, resulting in him scoring his second touchdown of the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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