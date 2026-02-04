John Collins, Jarrett Allen Set as Best FanDuel and DraftKings NBA Picks (Feb. 4th)

Trades continue to run wild in the NBA landscape, most recently with Anthony Davis on Wednesday afternoon. The angle we take today is to expose trades in the world of DFS. A whole bunch of players have elevated workloads in tonight's seven-game main slate, and they will be players to use. Granted, some of them may be highly owned, but they still must be used. These are five great options to play on FanDuel and DraftKings tonight.

Kris Dunn, PG/SG (LAC) — $4,600 (FanDuel) | $4,900 (DraftKings)

It is surprising to see that Dunn is listed so cheaply tonight. The Clippers traded away James Harden, and Darius Garland will remain inactive. Dunn should be playing a much better role tonight. He is a must-start, despite scoring no more than 20 FanDuel points in three straight games. Added — the Cavaliers are 12th worst against point guards, for what it's worth.

Julian Champagnie, SG/SF (SAS) — $4,900 (FanDuel) | $5,500 (DraftKings)

Champagnie is playing great minutes with no less than 28 in six of his last seven games. His usage may be on the lower end, but this price is too cheap to pass up. Champagnie has hit 5x of this salary in 11 of his last 17 games. As an elite defense, the Thunder are at their weakest (8th) against shooting guards.

Zach LaVine, SF/SG (SAC) — $6,200 (FanDuel) | $7,000 (DraftKings)

LaVine will play this game with no Russell Westbrook in the Kings' lineup. In his Sunday game without Westbrook, LaVine played 35 minutes with 35 points and 6 rebounds. His usage rate of 24% should now tick up towards 30%. That makes his 4.4x of salary have 6x upside. The Grizzlies will oppose, being 29th against Small Forwards.

John Collins, PF/C (LAC) — $5,800 (FanDuel) | $5,600 (DraftKings)

Collins is playing consistent basketball of late, scoring 29 or more FanDuel points in two of his last three games. A Cavaliers without Evan Mobley should aid the ceiling of Collins, where his 18% usage rate can go well above 20% with the recent trade of Harden. Yes, he is not in the same position at all, but it does shift to aid everyone on the court. The Cavaliers are in the bottom half against Power Forwards and worse without Mobley, as stated.

Jarrett Allen, C/PF (CLE) — $7,200 (FanDuel) | $6,900 (DraftKings)

Ever since Mobley went down last week, Allen has been a must-start every single night. Did you ever think you would hear that Allen scored 40 points? Well, he did, and you are hearing it. Allen went 40 points and 17 rebounds on Sunday night. This scored an insane 85.9 FanDuel points (!). It may not even matter at this point, but the Clippers are 5th-worst against Centers, so let's run it back.

