NBA Mock Trade: James Harden, Darius Garland Swap Places to Clear Headaches

Earth spins around, water is wet (debatable), and James Harden may want a trade. The NBA is a crazy place where players just up and decide that they want to go elsewhere. As rumors loom large on social media, Harden may at least be a conversational piece. In a long-shot scenario that Harden did get dealt, the Cavaliers may be a well-equipped partner. This is how that mock trade could pan out.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers have ramped up conversations on a James Harden, Darius Garland package with both sides motivated to executing a deal relatively soon, league sources tell me. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 3, 2026

In this scenario, there is a near one-for-one as the Clippers would attain Darius Garland. When weighing his new Fantasy Basketball value, it pleases.

Garland currently plays about 30 minutes per game at a 25% usage rate. We could make the case that he can exceed this rate in Los Angeles. Kris Dunn is okay, but Garland will be the starter. Replacing Harden, he can very well see a minutes increase. The Clippers have a shallower depth chart to aid that. Ultimately, I would mark Garland as a slightly better asset as a Clipper.

With Harden in Cleveland, this shifts their offense into lower value. Harden is a very high usage player at 30%. This is 5% higher than Garland, and that will take away from Donovan Mitchell and the likes of Jaylon Tyson and Dennis Schroder.

When valuing Harden on the Cavaliers, we can say it becomes a lateral move in Fantasy Basketball. He should maintain similar minutes and similar usage. Donovan Mitchell is now his Kawhi Leonard.

Mock Trade Details

Cavaliers Get: James Harden, 2027 1st Round Pick Swap

Clippers Get: Darius Garland

Why the Cavaliers Say Yes

The Cavaliers have had Garland on the trade block for some time now. While the trade market for Garland has not taken off, it has been present. By adding Schroder and having such a great bench, they do not desperately need to keep Garland. With Mitchell running point, they should be okay.

In this deal, they can get a perceived slight upgrade in pure offense with Harden. They also get themselves a draft swap in 2027 that is better than nothing.

Why the Clippers Say Yes

I ask you: do you want a headache, or no headache? That answer is obviously — no headache. Harden has been one of the biggest head cases in the NBA, always being unhappy. If they can deal him away for a comparable player like Garland, that is a deal well done.

Now, by doing this, the Clippers must offload a 1st-round pick swap. However, the risk is minimal. If they are worse than the Cavaliers, this does not even go through. It is a win-win. Garland is also a decade younger than Harden, for what it's worth.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: