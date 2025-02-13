2025 Fantasy Baseball: Alec Bohm Profile, Preview, Predictions
Alec Bohm could be the Rodney Dangerfield option at third base in 2025 because he's not getting any respect. His power is trailing for sure, but his bat is coming, so don't sleep at the wheel on his potential.
3B – Alec Bohm, PHI (ADP – 186.2)
Over the past two seasons, Bohm developed into a clutch player based on his RBI rate (2023 – 19% and 2024 – 20%), even with his power not coming along for the ride. His average hit rate (1.600) improved for the third consecutive season while showing growth in his exit velocity (90.5 mph) and hard-hit rate (45.1). He hit more groundballs (46.0%) in 2024, leading to a regression in his HR/FB rate (9.6 – 12.6 in 2023). Bohm pulled the ball more (36.1%), a sign that he may have been trying to hit more home runs.
His strikeout rate (14.2) was a career-low, with no change in his career walk rate (6.5). With more balls in play each year, his contact batting average (.331) consistently decreased since arriving in Philadelphia. Bohm had most of his at-bats (407) batting fourth for the Phillies, but the back of their lineup struggled to drive him in (32% run rate).
Hidden in his final stat line was a productive first 317 at-bats (.300/38/10/68/4). He missed 16 games in late August and early September with a left-hand injury, compounding a disappointing end to the year (.253 with 24 runs, five home runs, 29 RBIs, and one steal).
Fantasy Outlook: Bohm is the type of hitter that has tripped me up over the past two seasons. His size (6’5” and 220 lbs.) and flash in 2019 in the minors (.305/76/21/80/6 over 476 at-bats) suggested more home runs. He finished last season ranked 64th in FPGscore (0.39) for hitters, creating a buying opportunity for the right team structure. Bohm is improving but must add more power to be a more attractive fantasy option. Call me interested, as he could come fast with a little more pop in his swing. His starting point in 2025 should be a .280/80/20/80/5 season.
Recommended Articles
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Shortstops
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Middle-Round Shortstops to Target