2025 Fantasy Baseball Highlighted Cheat Sheet: ESPN, Yahoo, Underdog Fantasy, NFBC

2025 MLB Highlighted Cheat Sheet
If you are playing in a home ESPN or Yahoo fantasy league, my cheat sheet will speed up your learning curve and highlight many breakout, sleeper, and upside players. I've included my latest projections and bullpen depth charts.

The link below is the gateway to fantasy success, but it requires a request to access (Google Sheet).

2025 OnSI Fantasy Fantasy Baseball Highlighted Cheat Sheet, Bullpen Depth Chart, and Projections

The stretch drive of fantasy baseball drafts is here, and it's time to place bets on the top-tier talent. In a week, I'm heading to Las Vegas to play in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship, and I'm using this information to make my high-stakes draft decisions.

Over the past two and a half months, I've researched and documented well over 350 players, who can be found all over the internet under Fantasy Sports ON SI. Type in any top player's name with any of these works: profile, preview, or predictions, and you will have my supporting documentation and insights.

My cheat sheet should be advantageous in Underdog Fantasy drafts and other BestBall formats.

Projections are reference points to a player's potential and outlook, but a drafter must know the back story of all players to avoid the pitfalls of hype and injury risk. ADPs give a perspective of public opinion, which helps gauge when to fight or finesse players. To become a better decision-maker in fantasy sports, one must understand draft flow, along with these other draft components.

SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

