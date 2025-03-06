Fantasy Baseball Sleepers for the 2025 MLB Season
Finding value in later rounds is key to winning your fantasy baseball league, and identifying the right sleepers can make all the difference. With the 2025 season approaching, several underrated players are poised to exceed expectations based on advanced metrics, expanded roles, or improved team situations. Here are some overlooked gems who could provide significant upside and help you gain an edge on draft day.
1B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Cincinnati Reds
Fantasy Outlook: I’m sticking with my 2024 outlook for him this year: The Reds need a cleanup batter in the worst way, and Encarnacion-Strand’s bat screams put me in coach. His minor-league approach is strong enough to give Cincinnati what they need in power while not being a trainwreck swing-and-miss bat. When putting the ball in play, his contact batting average grades him as an elite player, supported by his Statcast metrics. At the very least, he is a .270 hitter with 80 runs, 30 home runs, and 90 RBIs, and I expect him to get 500 at-bats. If you don’t see him as a value fantasy option, someone just picked your pocket.
3B Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros
Fantasy Outlook: My first instinct on his outlook, before running through his profile, was to buy him in 2025. Like many other drafters, his success in power and RBIs in 2023 jumped off the page, and Paredes looked more comfortable at the plate last year. His first step is improving timing at the plate and stop diving under the ball. Torn, but with an open mind if the ball jumps off the bat in spring training.
SS Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals
Sleeper Alert: Over the winter, Winn stated that he wanted to run more, with an eye on stealing at least 30 bags. His minor league resume supports his position. His average hit rate (1.554) doesn’t support a push over 20 home runs. Let’s go with a .270 batting average with 100 runs, 15 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a floor of 30 stolen bases.
2B Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies
Fantasy Outlook: I still believe Stott has a breakout ceiling once he figures out his power stroke. His success on the base paths (63-for-69) over the past two seasons invites more chances. He ranked 85th in FPGscore (-0.42) for hitters last season while coming off the board this year as the 103rd hitter. Buy the discount, and hope for a push past his 2023 outcomes in all five categories.
3B Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Outlook: Caminero draws the “next young stud profile” in the early draft season based on his early ADP (101.1). The 60th-ranked hitter last season by FPGscore (0.58) was Alex Bregman (.260/79/26/75/3 over 581 at-bats). A fantasy drafter has to decide if Caminero can beat those stats in 2025 to be worth his simmering ADP. Based on talent and ceiling, he is the right kind of swing for a fantasy team. With a few more fly balls and an improved launch angle, Caminero has the tools to be a perennial 30-home run hitter with an edge in batting average. I’ve been burnt by investing in Tampa prospects in the past, but I also hit a home run in my rookie season in the NFBC when I drafted Miguel Cabrera in round 6. Don’t be shy, as his bat should be in top form in March, leading to a rise in his price point.
