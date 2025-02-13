Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Matt McLain Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After missing 2024 with a slow recovery from left shoulder surgery, Matt McLain enters this season with an unknown ceiling in the fantasy market. Deal or no deal is the first question drafters have to make before adding him to their roster,

2B – Matt McLain, CIN (ADP – 104.8)

2025 Matt McLain Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Matt McLain Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

McLain was drafted in the first round out of high school by the Diamondbacks, but he chose to go to UCLA. After 121 games in college (.280/90/16/85/16 over 458 at-bats), Cincinnati selected him 17th overall in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft.

In 2022, McLain hit .232 over 371 at-bats with 67 runs, 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases. His strikeout rate (28.1) was higher than expected, and he showed patience at the plate (15.5% walk rate).

He rose to stardom over 40 games at AAA (.340/30/12/40/10 over 144 at-bats in 2023), leading to a call-up to the Reds. His contact batting average (.458) was elite in the minors, with an improvement in his approach (strikeout rate – 20.6 and walk rate – 16.7).

With Cincinnati, McClain carried over his success at the plate. He continued to hit for power (16 home runs) while maintaining a high contact batting average (.424). His strikeout rate (28.5) reverted to his AA season while taking fewer walks (7.7%). McLain shined vs. lefties (.326 with six home runs and 17 RBIs over 92 at-bats). Over his final 229 at-bats, he had 75 strikeouts (29.3%) while continuing to produce at the plate (.271/3/13/35/11). His exit velocity (89.3) and hard-hit rate (42.4) ranked outside the top 25% of the league.

His 2024 season ended before opening day due to a left shoulder injury that required surgery. McClain also suffered a rib cage issue in early August, stalling his recovery time.

Fantasy Outlook: His success in 2023 between AAA and the majors outperformed his scouting report. His ADP (65 – 38th hitter) was higher heading into last season. I see a pullback in his batting average (in the .270 range) until his approach aligns with his previous success. The Reds gave him 50 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League (.240/12/4/12/1 with 21 strikeouts). McLain was on a path to a 20/30 season with a high floor in runs and RBIs, but his recovery from shoulder surgery may lead to lower expectations in power. He will gain outfield eligibility in 2025.

Recommended Articles

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Shortstops

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Middle-Round Shortstops to Target

Bobby Witt Jr. Profile, Preview, Predictions

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB