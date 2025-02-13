2025 Fantasy Baseball: Matt McLain Profile, Preview, Predictions
After missing 2024 with a slow recovery from left shoulder surgery, Matt McLain enters this season with an unknown ceiling in the fantasy market. Deal or no deal is the first question drafters have to make before adding him to their roster,
2B – Matt McLain, CIN (ADP – 104.8)
McLain was drafted in the first round out of high school by the Diamondbacks, but he chose to go to UCLA. After 121 games in college (.280/90/16/85/16 over 458 at-bats), Cincinnati selected him 17th overall in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft.
In 2022, McLain hit .232 over 371 at-bats with 67 runs, 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases. His strikeout rate (28.1) was higher than expected, and he showed patience at the plate (15.5% walk rate).
He rose to stardom over 40 games at AAA (.340/30/12/40/10 over 144 at-bats in 2023), leading to a call-up to the Reds. His contact batting average (.458) was elite in the minors, with an improvement in his approach (strikeout rate – 20.6 and walk rate – 16.7).
With Cincinnati, McClain carried over his success at the plate. He continued to hit for power (16 home runs) while maintaining a high contact batting average (.424). His strikeout rate (28.5) reverted to his AA season while taking fewer walks (7.7%). McLain shined vs. lefties (.326 with six home runs and 17 RBIs over 92 at-bats). Over his final 229 at-bats, he had 75 strikeouts (29.3%) while continuing to produce at the plate (.271/3/13/35/11). His exit velocity (89.3) and hard-hit rate (42.4) ranked outside the top 25% of the league.
His 2024 season ended before opening day due to a left shoulder injury that required surgery. McClain also suffered a rib cage issue in early August, stalling his recovery time.
Fantasy Outlook: His success in 2023 between AAA and the majors outperformed his scouting report. His ADP (65 – 38th hitter) was higher heading into last season. I see a pullback in his batting average (in the .270 range) until his approach aligns with his previous success. The Reds gave him 50 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League (.240/12/4/12/1 with 21 strikeouts). McLain was on a path to a 20/30 season with a high floor in runs and RBIs, but his recovery from shoulder surgery may lead to lower expectations in power. He will gain outfield eligibility in 2025.
