Is It Time to Panic Over Cal Raleigh? Early 2026 Struggles Spark Fantasy Alarm

Cal Raleigh, one of fantasy baseball’s top catchers, has gotten off to a surprisingly slow start in the 2026 season.

Once considered a cornerstone for both real-life and fantasy teams, his early struggles have raised concerns among owners and analysts alike.

With expectations high coming into the season, many are now questioning whether it’s time to panic or if Raleigh can turn things around and regain his elite form.

2025 Cal Raleigh's Historic Season

Cal Raleigh had a historic 2025 season with the Seattle Mariners, slashing .247/.359/.589 while leading MLB with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs, marking one of the most prolific power campaigns by a catcher in baseball history and setting multiple franchise and positional records.

His production was so remarkable that he finished second in the American League MVP voting, narrowly behind Aaron Judge, in one of the closest MVP races in recent memory.

Raleigh’s 2025 performance wasn’t just about volume; it was historic given his demanding position, elite durability, and switch‑hitting power that few players, let alone catchers, have ever achieved in a single season.

His campaign not only redefined expectations for offensive output at catcher but also cemented his status as one of the most dominant fantasy catchers in modern baseball.

2026 Cal Raleigh Early-Season Struggles

Mar 28, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Cal Raleigh has gotten off to a rough start in 2026, hitting just .146 with 1 home run, 5 RBIs, and a .524 OPS through 11 games. His early-season struggles at the plate have limited his run production and power, and fantasy owners who counted on him as a cornerstone option are seeing his value take an early hit.

While it’s a very small sample, Raleigh’s slow start has made him a cautious play in fantasy lineups, with many waiting to see if he can regain form as the season progresses.

Should Fantasy Baseball Managers Panic About Cal Raleigh's Lack of Production?

Yes — fantasy managers should be panicking about Cal Raleigh’s lack of production so far in 2026. Through 11 games, he’s hitting just .146 with 1 home run, 5 RBIs, and a .524 OPS, a steep drop from expectations for a top power-hitting catcher.

His struggles were preceded by a tough 2026 World Baseball Classic, where he went 0‑for‑9 with 5 strikeouts for Team USA, raising concerns about his form entering the season.

With such a slow start and limited early counting stats, it may already be time for fantasy managers to consider trading him, especially in leagues that demand immediate production or have limited bench flexibility.

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