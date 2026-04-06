Kodai Senga Fantasy Value Set to Soar in Potential Blue Jays Deal

Kodai Senga has quickly established himself as one of baseball’s most dominant strikeout aces, capable of anchoring a playoff rotation with elite ERA, WHIP, and strikeout totals.

His combination of plus velocity, sharp breaking balls, and postseason experience makes him a coveted addition for any team looking to make a deep playoff run. A pitcher of Senga’s caliber doesn’t just stabilize a rotation; it immediately elevates a team’s fantasy and real-life playoff outlook, providing elite counting stats for strikeouts and wins while limiting runs allowed.

With the Blue Jays pushing to reclaim their spot atop the American League and make a serious run back to the World Series, adding Senga could be the difference-maker.

Here’s what it would take for the Blue Jays to acquire him:

Toronto Blue Jays- New York Mets MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Blue Jays Acquire:

RHP Kodai Senga

Mets Acquire:

SS JoJo Parker

LHP Ricky Tiedemann

LHP Johnny King

Fantasy Impact

Kodai Senga → Blue Jays

Senga brings a proven frontline ace to the Blue Jays, coming off a 2025 season with a 3.02 ERA, 109 strikeouts, 1.31 WHIP, and 113.1 innings pitched. His strikeout-heavy repertoire and strong run prevention make him a fantasy rotation cornerstone, especially in leagues that reward Ks, ERA, and WHIP. Moving to a contender like Toronto, Senga could see increased wins and better run support, further boosting his value in points and traditional 5×5 formats.

Ricky Tiedemann → Mets

Mar 21, 2024; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Tiedemann (70) walks to the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Tiedemann did not pitch in 2025 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but he is considered a high-ceiling left-handed starter. Scouts project him as a strikeout-heavy, mid-to-front-of-rotation arm, making him a valuable dynasty league asset for the Mets. Though he lacks official 2025 stats, his velocity and advanced secondary offerings suggest a strong future fantasy impact, particularly in strikeout-centric leagues once fully healthy.

JoJo Parker → Mets

Parker did not play professionally in 2025 after being drafted 8th overall, but his high school numbers were elite: a .465 batting average, .665 OBP, 1.010 OPS, 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. As an MLB-ready middle infielder with both hit tool and power potential, Parker offers multi-category fantasy upside in OBP, steals, and slugging once he reaches the majors. He’s a long-term dynasty asset with the potential to contribute across nearly every offensive category.

Johnny King → Mets

Johnny King, a pitcher for the Dunedin Blue Jays pitches against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. King is a Naples High School alum and two time baseball player of the year. | Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

King made a strong professional debut in 2025, pitching 61.2 innings over 18 games with a 2.48 ERA, 105 strikeouts, and 1.31 WHIP, while demonstrating a 15.3 K/9 rate. Though his control needs work (5.4 BB/9), he has elite strikeout upside, making him a top dynasty pitching prospect. In fantasy leagues, King’s ceiling is high, offering multi-category value in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts once he reaches MLB.

Why The Blue Jays Make The Trade

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays would make this trade because they are in a win-now mode and looking to push back into the World Series. While Toronto boasts one of the most exciting young offenses in baseball, its rotation depth is a concern, especially when competing against elite pitching staffs in the postseason.

Acquiring Kodai Senga gives them a proven frontline ace capable of anchoring the rotation, providing strikeouts, a low ERA, and consistent innings, which are critical in a playoff run.

Sacrificing top prospects like Tiedemann, Parker, and King is a short-term cost, but the payoff is immediate: the Blue Jays maximize their championship window by pairing Senga with their existing rotation and elite lineup, aiming to convert talent into contender-level performance and postseason success.

Why The Mets Make The Trade

Sep 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first round draft pick JoJo Parker fields balls during practice before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Mets would make this trade because, especially if they become sellers at the trade deadline, they can turn a short-term ace into multiple high-upside prospects to rebuild or restock their farm system.

By trading Kodai Senga, they acquire Ricky Tiedemann, JoJo Parker, and Johnny King, a mix of top pitching and positional talent with future MLB and fantasy impact.

Tiedemann and King provide strikeout-heavy pitching upside, while Parker adds batting average, power, and steals potential, giving the Mets multiple long-term dynasty assets.

Even if the team struggles in 2026, this trade accelerates their rebuild, allowing them to convert a single-year ace into years of controllable, high-ceiling talent, positioning them for sustained success both on the field and in fantasy leagues.

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