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Kodai Senga Fantasy Value Set to Soar in Potential Blue Jays Deal

In this MLB mock trade, the Toronto Blue Jays acquire Kodai Senga from the New York Mets in exchange for 3 players.
Ryan Shea|
Mar 31, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium.
Mar 31, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

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New York MetsToronto Blue Jays

Kodai Senga has quickly established himself as one of baseball’s most dominant strikeout aces, capable of anchoring a playoff rotation with elite ERA, WHIP, and strikeout totals.

His combination of plus velocity, sharp breaking balls, and postseason experience makes him a coveted addition for any team looking to make a deep playoff run. A pitcher of Senga’s caliber doesn’t just stabilize a rotation; it immediately elevates a team’s fantasy and real-life playoff outlook, providing elite counting stats for strikeouts and wins while limiting runs allowed.

With the Blue Jays pushing to reclaim their spot atop the American League and make a serious run back to the World Series, adding Senga could be the difference-maker.

Here’s what it would take for the Blue Jays to acquire him:

Toronto Blue Jays- New York Mets MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Blue Jays Acquire:

RHP Kodai Senga

Mets Acquire:

SS JoJo Parker

LHP Ricky Tiedemann

LHP Johnny King

Fantasy Impact

Kodai Senga → Blue Jays

Senga brings a proven frontline ace to the Blue Jays, coming off a 2025 season with a 3.02 ERA, 109 strikeouts, 1.31 WHIP, and 113.1 innings pitched. His strikeout-heavy repertoire and strong run prevention make him a fantasy rotation cornerstone, especially in leagues that reward Ks, ERA, and WHIP. Moving to a contender like Toronto, Senga could see increased wins and better run support, further boosting his value in points and traditional 5×5 formats.

Ricky Tiedemann → Mets

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Tiedemann
Mar 21, 2024; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Tiedemann (70) walks to the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Tiedemann did not pitch in 2025 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but he is considered a high-ceiling left-handed starter. Scouts project him as a strikeout-heavy, mid-to-front-of-rotation arm, making him a valuable dynasty league asset for the Mets. Though he lacks official 2025 stats, his velocity and advanced secondary offerings suggest a strong future fantasy impact, particularly in strikeout-centric leagues once fully healthy.

JoJo Parker → Mets

Parker did not play professionally in 2025 after being drafted 8th overall, but his high school numbers were elite: a .465 batting average, .665 OBP, 1.010 OPS, 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. As an MLB-ready middle infielder with both hit tool and power potential, Parker offers multi-category fantasy upside in OBP, steals, and slugging once he reaches the majors. He’s a long-term dynasty asset with the potential to contribute across nearly every offensive category.

Johnny King → Mets

Johnny King, a pitcher for the Dunedin Blue Jays
Johnny King, a pitcher for the Dunedin Blue Jays pitches against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. King is a Naples High School alum and two time baseball player of the year. | Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

King made a strong professional debut in 2025, pitching 61.2 innings over 18 games with a 2.48 ERA, 105 strikeouts, and 1.31 WHIP, while demonstrating a 15.3 K/9 rate. Though his control needs work (5.4 BB/9), he has elite strikeout upside, making him a top dynasty pitching prospect. In fantasy leagues, King’s ceiling is high, offering multi-category value in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts once he reaches MLB.

Why The Blue Jays Make The Trade

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga
Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays would make this trade because they are in a win-now mode and looking to push back into the World Series. While Toronto boasts one of the most exciting young offenses in baseball, its rotation depth is a concern, especially when competing against elite pitching staffs in the postseason.

Acquiring Kodai Senga gives them a proven frontline ace capable of anchoring the rotation, providing strikeouts, a low ERA, and consistent innings, which are critical in a playoff run.

Sacrificing top prospects like Tiedemann, Parker, and King is a short-term cost, but the payoff is immediate: the Blue Jays maximize their championship window by pairing Senga with their existing rotation and elite lineup, aiming to convert talent into contender-level performance and postseason success.

Why The Mets Make The Trade

Toronto Blue Jays first round draft pick JoJo Parker
Sep 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first round draft pick JoJo Parker fields balls during practice before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Mets would make this trade because, especially if they become sellers at the trade deadline, they can turn a short-term ace into multiple high-upside prospects to rebuild or restock their farm system.

By trading Kodai Senga, they acquire Ricky Tiedemann, JoJo Parker, and Johnny King, a mix of top pitching and positional talent with future MLB and fantasy impact.

Tiedemann and King provide strikeout-heavy pitching upside, while Parker adds batting average, power, and steals potential, giving the Mets multiple long-term dynasty assets.

Even if the team struggles in 2026, this trade accelerates their rebuild, allowing them to convert a single-year ace into years of controllable, high-ceiling talent, positioning them for sustained success both on the field and in fantasy leagues.

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Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

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