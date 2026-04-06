Kodai Senga Fantasy Value Set to Soar in Potential Blue Jays Deal
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Kodai Senga has quickly established himself as one of baseball’s most dominant strikeout aces, capable of anchoring a playoff rotation with elite ERA, WHIP, and strikeout totals.
His combination of plus velocity, sharp breaking balls, and postseason experience makes him a coveted addition for any team looking to make a deep playoff run. A pitcher of Senga’s caliber doesn’t just stabilize a rotation; it immediately elevates a team’s fantasy and real-life playoff outlook, providing elite counting stats for strikeouts and wins while limiting runs allowed.
With the Blue Jays pushing to reclaim their spot atop the American League and make a serious run back to the World Series, adding Senga could be the difference-maker.
Here’s what it would take for the Blue Jays to acquire him:
Toronto Blue Jays- New York Mets MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact
Blue Jays Acquire:
RHP Kodai Senga
Mets Acquire:
SS JoJo Parker
LHP Ricky Tiedemann
LHP Johnny King
Fantasy Impact
Kodai Senga → Blue Jays
Senga brings a proven frontline ace to the Blue Jays, coming off a 2025 season with a 3.02 ERA, 109 strikeouts, 1.31 WHIP, and 113.1 innings pitched. His strikeout-heavy repertoire and strong run prevention make him a fantasy rotation cornerstone, especially in leagues that reward Ks, ERA, and WHIP. Moving to a contender like Toronto, Senga could see increased wins and better run support, further boosting his value in points and traditional 5×5 formats.
Ricky Tiedemann → Mets
Tiedemann did not pitch in 2025 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but he is considered a high-ceiling left-handed starter. Scouts project him as a strikeout-heavy, mid-to-front-of-rotation arm, making him a valuable dynasty league asset for the Mets. Though he lacks official 2025 stats, his velocity and advanced secondary offerings suggest a strong future fantasy impact, particularly in strikeout-centric leagues once fully healthy.
JoJo Parker → Mets
Parker did not play professionally in 2025 after being drafted 8th overall, but his high school numbers were elite: a .465 batting average, .665 OBP, 1.010 OPS, 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. As an MLB-ready middle infielder with both hit tool and power potential, Parker offers multi-category fantasy upside in OBP, steals, and slugging once he reaches the majors. He’s a long-term dynasty asset with the potential to contribute across nearly every offensive category.
Johnny King → Mets
King made a strong professional debut in 2025, pitching 61.2 innings over 18 games with a 2.48 ERA, 105 strikeouts, and 1.31 WHIP, while demonstrating a 15.3 K/9 rate. Though his control needs work (5.4 BB/9), he has elite strikeout upside, making him a top dynasty pitching prospect. In fantasy leagues, King’s ceiling is high, offering multi-category value in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts once he reaches MLB.
Why The Blue Jays Make The Trade
The Blue Jays would make this trade because they are in a win-now mode and looking to push back into the World Series. While Toronto boasts one of the most exciting young offenses in baseball, its rotation depth is a concern, especially when competing against elite pitching staffs in the postseason.
Acquiring Kodai Senga gives them a proven frontline ace capable of anchoring the rotation, providing strikeouts, a low ERA, and consistent innings, which are critical in a playoff run.
Sacrificing top prospects like Tiedemann, Parker, and King is a short-term cost, but the payoff is immediate: the Blue Jays maximize their championship window by pairing Senga with their existing rotation and elite lineup, aiming to convert talent into contender-level performance and postseason success.
Why The Mets Make The Trade
The Mets would make this trade because, especially if they become sellers at the trade deadline, they can turn a short-term ace into multiple high-upside prospects to rebuild or restock their farm system.
By trading Kodai Senga, they acquire Ricky Tiedemann, JoJo Parker, and Johnny King, a mix of top pitching and positional talent with future MLB and fantasy impact.
Tiedemann and King provide strikeout-heavy pitching upside, while Parker adds batting average, power, and steals potential, giving the Mets multiple long-term dynasty assets.
Even if the team struggles in 2026, this trade accelerates their rebuild, allowing them to convert a single-year ace into years of controllable, high-ceiling talent, positioning them for sustained success both on the field and in fantasy leagues.
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Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.