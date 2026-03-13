2026 Fantasy Baseball: American League East Closer & Bullpen Report

As the fantasy baseball draft season heads down the home stretch, it’s time to take a walk through each MLB bullpen to get a feel for who has the best chance to open the season with a closing job. The top-tier closers have been flying off the board in the second and third rounds as the stakes go higher in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. The teams that wait for closers and get it right should have an advantage with their aces or the foundation bats.

Let's take a look at the American League East.

Baltimore Orioles

Ryan Helsley is the 12th reliever drafted in NFBC 12-team formats over the past week, with an ADP of 83. Over the past four seasons, he has 103 saves, but his arm backed up last year (4.50 ERA, 1.536 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts over 56.0 innings). Helsley has yet to allow a run this spring over four innings with four baserunners and three strikeouts. Despite his success, his fastball velocity (96.5 mph) is down over 3.0 mph from 2022 to 2025 (about 99.5 mph).

Top Handcuff: Tyler Wells has looked sharp over his first five appearances this spring (no runs, two hits, and eight strikeouts over six innings). His last relief appearance with Baltimore came in 2021, but the Orioles should use him out of the bullpen to open 2026. His average fastball (92.7) remains below the league average.

Boston Red Sox

After posting his best overall season at age 37 last year, Aroldis Chapman is being drafted as a trusted closing option in 2026. He ranks sixth in mid-March in the high-stakes market with an ADP of 64 in 12-team leagues. The growth in his arm last year came from elite command, something Chapman lacked over most of his first 16 years in the majors. Over 3.2 innings of work this spring, he allowed one run, five baserunners, and five strikeouts.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) relief pitcher throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Top Handcuff: Garrett Whitlock pitched three scoreless innings this spring with one hit and three strikeouts. He only has 10 career major league saves.

New York Yankees

Other than 2024 (5.77 ERA, 1.422 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts over 57.2 innings), David Bednar has been a very reliable closing option since 2022 (85 combined saves over three seasons with a 2.28 ERA and 235 strikeouts over 181.2 innings). He has yet to allow a run or hit over three innings with one walk this spring. He’s the sixth relieved drafts in 2026 with an ADP of 62.

Top Handcuff: Camilo Doval has closing experience (108 career saves), but his lack of command (4.4 walks per nine in his career – 4.8 in 2025) suggests that New York needs a better option in the eighth inning. That role could quickly move to Carlos Lagrange if he pitched out of the bullpen this year and he makes the Yankees’ opening day roster. He brings a triple-digit fastball with command issues while never throwing a pitch at AAA. Over 9.2 innings in spring training, he allowed one run, seven baserunners, with nine strikeouts.

Tampa Bay Rays

With Edwin Uceta developing a right shoulder injury in February, Griffin Jax has solidified his closing job in the eyes of the fantasy market in March. He only has 15 career saves, but his strikeout rate (13.5) was the best of his career in 2025 despite regression in his ERA (4.23) and WHIP (1.288). Jax pitched three innings this spring (one run, five baserunners, and five strikeouts) while making two appearances in the WBC (1.2 no-hit shutout innings with two strikeouts). His ADP sits at 149 over the last 18 12-team drafts in the NFBC.

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the tenth inning at Progressive Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Top Handcuff: Garret Cleavinger comes off his best season (2.35 ERA, 0.946 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts over 61.1 innings), leading to two saves and 22 holds. He’s tossed two shutout innings in March with one hit and one strikeout.

Toronto Blue Jays

Jeff Hoffman was up and down in his first season with the Blue Jays’ closing job due to serving up 15 home runs over 68.0 innings. He converted 33 of his 40 save tries with more strength in his WHIP (1.191) than his ERA (4.37). His ADP (102) looks favorable if Hoffman can clean up his damage with the long ball. He’s pitched two clean innings with three strikeouts in spring training.

Top Handcuff: Louis Varland is still looking for his first major league saves, but he comes off a progression season (2.97 ERA, 1.197 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts over 72.2 innings). His arm hasn’t been sharp this spring (two runs, three baserunners, and one home run over two innings).

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