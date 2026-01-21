2026 Fantasy Baseball Impact of Cody Bellinger's Return to New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger’s free-agency saga ended exactly where fantasy managers hoped it would: back in the Bronx. By re-signing with the New York Yankees on a five-year deal, Bellinger locked himself into one of the best run-producing environments in baseball, both in terms of lineup protection and ballpark factors. The Yankees needed to make a splash after the Mets recently signed Bo Bichette and traded for Luis Robert Jr.

While Bellinger's MVP-caliber peak from 2019 is firmly in the rearview mirror, his recent production suggests he has settled into a reliable, if unspectacular, fantasy asset with tangible upside when health cooperates.

OF Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees (NFBC ADP – 83)

Bellinger had the most at-bats (588) of his career, leading to a steady five-category season. He finished 25th in FPGscore (4.52) for batters. Hitting behind Aaron Judge led to him having his most RBI chances (462) of his career, but Bellinger had a pullback in his RBI rate (15.2). His average hit rate (1.763) was a three-year high, but below his best years with the Dodgers (1.963).

His exit velocity (88.3) rebounded, but remained well below his best season (91.1 in 2019). Bellinger had an uptick in his launch angle (18.5), barrel rate (7.5%), and hard-hit rate (37.9%). He had his highest flyball swing path (48.0%), but his HR/FB rate (11.9) has been below his career average for the past five years.

Bellinger handled himself well against left-handed pitching (.344/30/8/36/5 over 153 at-bats). His bat was also an advantage at home (.302/54/18/55/5 over 298 at-bats). From May through July, he hit .309 over 291 at-bats with 48 runs, 17 home runs, 47 RBIs, and six stolen bases. He finished with his lowest strikeout rate (13.7%) of his career, while adding a few more walks (8.7%).

Cody Bellinger 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

His best home would be a return to the Yankees, and they decided to sign him to a five-year contract for $162 million over the last third of January. His breakout season in 2019 is a distant memory, and it could have been JUICE-induced. His profile over the past three seasons gives Bellinger a .270/80/25/85/10 outlook again this year. He missed 64 games in 2023 and 2024.

Bellinger is no longer a league-winning cheat code, but his return to the Yankees cements him as a dependable fantasy starter with upside baked into the environment. Surrounded by elite hitters and playing half his games in a hitter-friendly park, Bellinger projects as a strong mid-round option capable of delivering across all five categories. As long as fantasy managers price in the injury risk, Bellinger offers one of the cleaner risk-reward profiles among veteran outfielders heading into 2026 drafts.

