Luis Robert Jr. Sees Fantasy Baseball Stock Rise After Trade to New York Mets

The New York Mets made one of the most aggressive and polarizing moves of the offseason by acquiring outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Luisangel Acuña and right-handed pitching prospect Truman Pauley. This is less than a week after securing Bo Bichette in free agency. For New York, it’s a classic buy-low, bet-on-ceiling swing, while Chicago continues their long-term build by adding athleticism and controllable pitching.

Mets reportedly acquire OF Luis Robert Jr. from White Sox for INF Luisangel Acuña and RHP Truman Pauley, per multiple reports including MLB's @Feinsand. pic.twitter.com/CBDVNyx4pu — MLB (@MLB) January 21, 2026

For Robert, the deal represents both a fresh start and a renewed opportunity to tap into the superstar upside he flashed earlier in his career. The talent has never been the concern — durability and consistency have.

OF Luis Robert, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 126)

Robert missed another 52 games last season, putting him on the sidelines for 35.7% of his possible 810 starts over the past five years. His missed time in 2025 was due to two trips to the injured list with a hamstring issue. He only excelled in stolen bases (33) last season.

His average hit rate (1.635) is well below his peak in 2023 (2.056), and Robert posted a five-year low with his contact batting average (.315). He struck out 26.0% of the time, giving him three consecutive years of failure. His walk rate (9.3%) was a career high. He only hit .211 against right-handed batters, with 37 runs, eight runs, 37 RBIs, and 20 steals over 289 at-bats.

Robert had minor movement in his exit velocity (89.4), hard-hit rate (41.2%), and barrel rate (10.1%). He increased his launch angle (18.2), but finished with only a slight bump in his flyball rate (41.8%). His HR/FB rate (12.3%) has been below his career average (16.5%) over the past two years. Robert only had 53 barrels over the past two years, compared to 58 in 2023.

Luis Robert Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Robert was once considered a rising stud, but that luster has faded while adding injury risk to his profile. Chicago had a $20 million option for him this year (exercised) and one in 2027. After getting traded to the Mets, he should move to third or fourth in the batting order, giving him a much better RBI opportunity.

Robert will be easy to write off, but his underlying skill set gives him a chance at a 30/30 season with a rebound in his strikeout rate. If he wants to get paid, his stats this year will drive his future earnings. Pure risk/reward, which is helped if Robert happens to slide in drafts.

Ultimately, the Robert trade is a referendum on upside. The Mets are wagering that health, environment, and lineup protection can reignite a star. The White Sox are wagering that accumulating controllable talent is the cleaner long-term play. If Robert finally strings together a healthy year, New York may have found a middle-order force at a rare discount — and one capable of rewriting his perception in both real baseball and fantasy circles.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: