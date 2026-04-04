2026 Fantasy Baseball Team Names Featuring Shohei Ohtani and More

Hey, it is always good to have a top-flight sense of humor.

If you are rolling deeper into the 2026 fantasy baseball season, you already know that having a good team name becomes essential especially early.

You want a name that drives a little fear into the hearts of opponents or hey, create a huge laugh or three. Sometimes, a team name can have a little of both.

Therefore, we took a chance at creating some fun, and bold dynasty baseball team names featuring some of the best players. There are some intriguing team names that almost explain themselves. Anyway, let us begin.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (DH, SP)

Apr 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) walks to the plate for to bat during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Obviously, the hitter and pitcher is one of the best in all of baseball. The Dodgers' all world talent has won four of the past five MVP awards. The one year he did not was when Ohtani finished inside the Top 5 in the Cy Young voting as well. His ability to hit home runs and strike batters out is downright impressive and second to none.

Sho' Me The Money -- Hey, it is a classic movie reference after all.

LA Shohei Time -- A play on showtime in Los Angeles.

The 50/50 Man -- In honor of his 50 homer and 50 SB season.

Double Dragon -- It's an iconic video game so why not.

You Sho Stupid -- Another solid movie classic (Gung Ho).

Shohei The Way -- Show me the way just was needed as Peter Frampton Comes Alive.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (OF)

Apr 3, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) singles during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There are so many standards for the New York Yankee slugger. All Rise is big and Judge, Jury, and Executioner ranks well and has been seen quite a few times. With plenty to play around with, the ideas can seem to snowball here. Judgment Day seemed too easy.

Here we go again, ladies and gentlemen!

Judge Dredd -- Somewhere Sylvester Stallone is having a laugh.

Hammerin' Hank Aaron Judge -- A double of much power and trouble.

The Bronx Bomber -- Or bombers if you have multple Yankees

The Final Judgment -- Pretty self explanatory.

Sultan of Swing -- He hits a lot of homers.

Do Not Worry We Have Some More

As always, the goal is to go out there and find the unique, the different, and even some tasty team names too. The classic multi purpose Fried Rice for multiple Yankee players is solid. The fun part in life is variety is truly that spice.

Bryce Krispy Treats -- The food theme was inevitable here.

Don Juan -- Multi purpose and a good rum too

Rainbow Six Trout -- Tom Clancy and good fish at the same time.

Burger King -- Have it your way, Jake Burger!

White Castle -- Sorry Eli Castle, I had to

Hey, there was Spencer Arrighetti too just for some more Italian spaghetti references too. It is always fun to come up with some unique team names. Good luck and come out swingin' this baseball season.

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