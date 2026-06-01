We have now reached June, and the MLB standings are starting to round into form. About 60 games into the season for the teams across the league, teams will begin to decide whether they are going to be buyers or sellers in the trade market this season.



There are sure to be some big moves, which will shake up not only the MLB landscape but the fantasy landscape as well. These are three players we'd like to see get traded before the MLB trade deadline who could impact your fantasy baseball team.



1B Rafael Devers, San Francisco Giants



Devers got off to a disastrous start to the season, but has gotten things turned around in May, raising his batting average from .210 to .253 in just one month. While he's not what he once was at 29 years old, especially in the field, he should still have plenty left in the tank at the plate. He would likely be viewed as a DH long-term wherever he does end up landing.



The issue is, he's still owed over $246 million through 2033. That is going to be an obstacle for any team to try to figure out if they want to acquire him. It limits the potential landing spots, but there are some teams out there who could afford him and be willing to roll the dice on him.



Potential Landing Spot



New York Mets



The Mets have been a massive disappointment season, particularly on offense. Currently, they sit 13.5 games out of first place behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Instead of being sellers at the trade deadline, they could go into desperation mode and look to make a big splash move in an effort to turn things around.



Money isn't an issue for the team with the second-highest payroll in the league, and Devers would make a lot of sense for their lineup after moving on from Pete Alonso this offseason. Both players fit the bill of a subpar fielding first basemen, who project to become a power-hitting DH in the near future.



2B Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers



Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) runs off the field after out on second base against Texas Rangers during the first inning at Comerica Park | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Torres missed almost all of May due to an oblique injury and is currently on the IL. However, we expect him back at some point this month.

Things haven't gone as hoped for the Tigers this season, as they are sitting with the worst record in the American League. Unless something drastic happens, it seems inevitable that they will be sellers at the trade deadline and will be looking to get value for expiring contracts. A healthy Torres could be a difference-maker for a team in the hunt for a playoff birth.



Potential Landing Spot



Seattle Mariners



Seattle is a team that isn't shy about making moves at the trade deadline in an attempt to win their first World Series. The Mariners could use a middle infielder, and Torres could add some more pop to their lineup. While he hasn't always been consistent, he has proven that he can have a massive impact when he gets on a hot streak.



OF Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox



Duran has gotten off to a rough start to the season, but he still brings decent power and a ton of speed. He has picked it up as far as power goes as of late, after hitting nine home runs in May and six home runs in his last 11 games to bring his total on the season to 10. With the Red Sox sitting in last place in the AL East and 12 games out of first place, it looks like they will definitely be sellers, and they could start making moves soon.



Potential Landing Spot



Atlanta Braves



We know the Braves aren't going to make a big splash, adding a big-money superstar, but a player like Duran on an expiring contract is right up their alley. He would bring pop and speed to a lineup that is lacking an everyday left fielder and true DH. Duran brings a lot more value to a starting lineup than players like Mike Yastrzemski and Eli White.

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