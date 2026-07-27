4 MLB Trade Deadline Deals We Want To See For Fantasy Baseball: The Phillies Add Byron Buxton To Their Lineup

We are now just one week away from the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, and there are sure to be some huge moves that will have a massive impact on fantasy baseball. With so many teams still in the mix for a playoff spot, it's tough to predict who will even be available; however, we know what trades we'd like to see. These are the trades we most want to see for fantasy baseball at the MLB Trade Deadline.

MLB Trade Deadline Trades We Want To See

SP Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers - To The Atlanta Braves

Skubal is a Cy Young-caliber pitcher but is sitting with just a 7-5 record this season with the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers have failed to score more than two runs in all five of those losses. We would love to see him pitching with that Braves lineup driving in runs for him.

This season, the Tigers have scored 445 runs while the Braves have scored 520. A move like this would immediately spike his fantasy value. While we know the Braves have what it takes to land a star like Skubal, that is not how the Braves generally operate, but it would be a lot of fun if they did pull the trigger on this one.

OF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins - To The Philadelphia Phillies

Buxton has been pretty clear that he has no interest in being traded from the Twins, which complicates things because of his no-trade clause. However, rumors have begun to circulate that he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Phillies.

Byron Buxton is willing to waive his no trade clause to come to Philadelphia, per @JimSalisbury215 pic.twitter.com/s92a48rw2u — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) July 25, 2026

If that is the case, we would love to see Buxton in Philly batting behind Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Not only do we love his fit in that lineup, but he would also add value to everyone else already in the lineup. Buxton going to Philly would raise all tides and increase the value of a handful of fantasy stars. How this week goes for the Twins could be key, because they are very much in the mix in the AL Wild Card race.

SS CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals - To The New York Yankees

The Yankees have struggled to get production from the shortstop position, and adding Abrams, who is batting .297 with 27 home runs and 82 RBIs, would change the entire look of their lineup. ,It would throw cold water on the George Lombard Jr, but we have way more faith in a proven star than a top prospect at this point in the season.

The Nationals have the best offense in baseball, so this would be a wash for Abrams, but that Yankees lineup will be fantasy gold if, all of a sudden, you drop Abrams and Aaron Judge in to help you make a fantasy playoff run. Again though, the Nationals are right there in the mix to win an NL Wild Card spot.

Mason Miller, San Diego Padres - To The Los Angeles Dodgers

As a baseball fan, no one outside of Los Angeles wants to see this, but let's be honest, it's a real possibility. Miller is the best closer in baseball, and his opportunities would be incredible with the Dodgers, who have won 14 more games than the Padres this season. This season, he has 27 saves with zero blown saves, a 0.82 ERA, and 80 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched. This would be terrible for baseball, but great for fantasy baseball.

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