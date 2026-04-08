Anthony Volpe Potential Trade to Brewers: Steadier At-Bats, Slight Fantasy Dip

Anthony Volpe has quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing young shortstops in MLB, blending elite defensive skills, speed on the bases, and budding power into a package that immediately upgrades any middle infield.

While his batting average and on-base skills leave room for growth, Volpe’s controllable years, durability, and multi-category contributions make him a valuable asset for both real-life teams and fantasy managers looking for stolen bases, home runs, and runs from a shortstop.

Whether a team is rebuilding or in contention, Volpe offers a floor of reliable defense with upside that could translate to fantasy production down the line, making him an attractive trade chip.

With interest building, here’s what it would take for the Brewers to acquire him.

Milwaukee Brewers- New York Yankees MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Brewers Acquire:

SS Anthony Volpe

Yankees Acquire:

LHP Robert Gasser

3B Andrew Fischer

Fantasy Impact

Anthony Volpe to the Brewers

Volpe becomes the Brewers’ everyday shortstop, providing immediate MLB-ready production. His 2025 stat line (.212 AVG, 19 HR, 72 RBI, 18 SB, .663 OPS) suggests he will contribute power, speed, and counting stats in fantasy, but his low batting average and OBP cap his overall ceiling.

In fantasy leagues, he is valuable for stolen bases, home runs, and RBI totals, especially in points leagues or AL/NL hybrid formats. The Brewers gain certainty at a thin SS position, making Volpe a moderate-to-high fantasy asset in 2026, though not a top-tier shortstop.

Robert Gasser to the Yankees

Sep 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Gasser, recovering from Tommy John in 2025, only appeared in 2 MLB games (5.2 IP, 3.18 ERA, 5 K, 1.59 WHIP). His immediate fantasy impact in 2026 is limited, as he is unlikely to be in a full-time rotation role right away.

However, in keeper or dynasty leagues, Gasser is a high-upside arm, offering potential strikeouts and ERA/WHIP stability if he develops into a mid-rotation starter. For redraft leagues, he is more of a sleeper or stash option, but for dynasty managers, he’s a long-term fantasy asset with controllable years.

Andrew Fischer to the Yankees

Fischer’s 2025 minor-league line (.311 AVG, .402 OBP, .446 SLG, 1 HR, 8 SB in 19 games) demonstrates excellent plate discipline, speed, and contact skills. Once he reaches MLB, he could contribute in runs, OBP, and stolen bases, making him a valuable fantasy asset in dynasty or keeper formats.

In redraft leagues, he is not immediately impactful, but as a prospect, Fischer is one of the Yankees’ most intriguing future contributors, especially if he earns playing time in the next 2–3 seasons.

Why The Yankees Make The Trade

Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer fields a ground ball during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Yankees could realistically move Anthony Volpe to the Brewers because of roster depth and positional flexibility. In 2026, the Yankees will already have José Caballero, Amed Rosario, and Ryan McMahon capable of playing shortstop or third base, giving the team multiple internal options to cover Volpe’s position.

With the team off to a strong 8‑2 start, they have the luxury of being strategic rather than desperate, meaning they can trade from depth to improve long-term upside rather than reacting to an immediate hole.

By sending Volpe to Milwaukee, the Yankees would acquire Robert Gasser, a promising pitching prospect, and Andrew Fischer, a high-upside infield bat, bolstering both their farm system and future roster flexibility.

Essentially, this trade allows the Yankees to convert a high-floor but capped player into controllable talent with higher ceilings, while confidently relying on their current depth to maintain shortstop and third base production.

Why The Brewers Make The Trade

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) reaches for the ball hit by Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) during the fifth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Brewers would have a strong motivation to acquire Anthony Volpe because of their need for a long-term, elite defensive shortstop.

Even though Milwaukee is off to a hot 8‑3 start in 2026, the team’s infield production, particularly from shortstop and third base, has been inconsistent.

Adding Volpe provides an MLB-ready solution with elite defense, speed, and moderate power, immediately shoring up their middle infield while complementing their already strong rotation and offense.

By sending Robert Gasser and Andrew Fischer to the Yankees, the Brewers trade prospects for certainty at a premium position, prioritizing short-term wins and roster stability while maintaining flexibility to add offensive depth around Volpe.

Essentially, this move allows Milwaukee to upgrade a key position without sacrificing MLB-ready contributors, pairing their strong start with a foundational piece for the future.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News