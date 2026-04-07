James Wood Mock Trade to Mariners Could Boost His Fantasy Stock in the Heart of the Lineup

A mock trade centered around James Wood begins with a simple reality: he’s a 23-year-old cornerstone under team control through 2030, one of the most valuable profiles in baseball.

With 30+ home run power, advanced plate discipline, and elite underlying metrics, Wood offers both immediate middle-of-the-order production and long-term upside. He isn’t just a bat, he’s a franchise piece capable of anchoring a lineup for years.

For the Washington Nationals, that creates an interesting decision point. If the organization, led by Paul Toboni, explores a deeper reset, Wood could command a massive return. His age and control would allow Washington to demand a prospect haul or young MLB talent that could reshape the roster, turning one elite asset into the foundation of a more balanced, long-term contender.

Here’s what it would take for the Mariners to acquire him:

Seattle Mariners- Washington Nationals MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Mariners Acquire:

OF James Wood

Nationals Acquire:

SS Colt Emerson

RHP Ryan Sloan

2B Michael Arroyo

Fantasy Impact

James Wood → Mariners

James Wood heads to the Seattle Mariners, bringing his 2025 production of .256/.350/.475 with 31 HR, 94 RBI, 87 runs, and 15 SB. Moving to a more potent Mariners lineup, his RBI and run totals are likely to increase, while his power remains elite. His fantasy value is expected to rise significantly, making him a top-tier outfield asset and cornerstone in both standard and category leagues.

Colt Emerson → Nationals

Mar 8, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson (85) hits a home run in the top of the ninth during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Colt Emerson joins the Washington Nationals after hitting .285/.383/.458 with 16 HR, 78 RBI, and 14 SB in 2025 across High‑A to Triple‑A. Moving to a team in rebuild mode, Emerson is likely to see more playing opportunities and lineup priority, which should increase his counting stats, boosting his fantasy impact as a multi-category contributor.

Ryan Sloan → Nationals

Ryan Sloan, who posted a 3.73 ERA, 90 strikeouts, and 1.16 WHIP over 82 innings in the minors, moves to the Nationals’ rotation. In a team that may feature him in a higher-leverage role sooner, his fantasy strikeout potential and innings totals could increase, enhancing his long-term dynasty value despite potentially more early-career growing pains.

Michael Arroyo → Nationals

Feb 20, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Michael Arroyo (96) hits a two run home run in the second inning against the San Diego Padres during a Spring Training game at Peoria Sports Complex. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Michael Arroyo hit .262/.401/.433 with 17 HR, 54 RBI, 12 SB, and 69 walks in 2025. Transitioning to Washington’s lineup gives him everyday playing time and a central role in the offense, which should boost his runs, RBI, and counting stats, while his strong OBP remains a fantasy asset. His fantasy value is expected to rise moderately, particularly in OBP- and multi-category formats.

Why The Mariners Make The Trade

The Seattle Mariners would consider trading for James Wood because he provides an immediate, elite upgrade to their lineup alongside Julio Rodríguez. Wood’s 2025 numbers, 31 home runs, 94 RBIs, 87 runs, and a .350 OBP make him a true middle-of-the-order cornerstone who can drive runs and protect Rodríguez in the lineup.

At 23 years old with team control through 2030, Wood offers both long-term security and high upside, fitting perfectly into the Mariners’ timeline as they push to contend. He is not just a short-term addition; he can anchor the offense for years while continuing to improve his production.

While the cost of Colt Emerson, Ryan Sloan, Michael Arroyo, and additional prospects is high, the payoff is immediate. Seattle gains a young, All-Star-caliber bat, giving them a rare opportunity to pair two young superstar outfielders and accelerate their contention window without mortgaging the future.

Why The Nationals Make The Trade

The Washington Nationals would consider trading James Wood primarily to accelerate a rebuild and maximize the value of one of their most valuable young assets. At 23 and under team control through 2030, Wood is extremely valuable, and moving him would allow the Nationals to acquire multiple top prospects and MLB-ready talent, helping restock their farm system with high-upside players.

By receiving Colt Emerson, Ryan Sloan, and Michael Arroyo, the Nationals gain a mix of immediate contributors and long-term pieces. Emerson provides power and multi-category fantasy potential, Sloan adds a strikeout-heavy arm with MLB rotation upside, and Arroyo offers elite on-base skills and versatile offensive production. Collectively, they form a foundation for a new core of talent.

This trade also gives the President of Baseball Operations, Paul Toboni, flexibility to reset the rebuild on a faster timeline, turning one elite outfielder into several potential stars. While Wood is a cornerstone-level talent, the package acquired positions the Nationals to compete more sustainably in the coming years and strengthens the farm system for future trades or roster construction.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News