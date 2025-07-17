MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Atlanta Braves Deal Ozzie Albies to Los Angeles Angels
The Atlanta Braves have been about as stubborn as an old, rusty bolt when it comes to discussing the potential to trade away assets from their current MLB roster.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos stated in June the team wouldn't sell, and only just before the All-Star Break did USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the Braves might make players on expiring contracts available. That won't include anyone under contract for 2026.
But that hasn't stopped the rumor, and quite frankly, for good reasons. The Braves are 11 games below the .500 mark while in the midst of another injury-plagued season. It might be wise for the organization to hit the reset button at least a little.
If that should happen, one of the more obvious players that could be on the move is second baseman Ozzie Albies.
Let's explore the possibility of the Braves trading Albies to a familiar trade partner -- the Los Angeles Angels.
Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Angels Mock Trade
Atlanta Braves receive Angels No. 18 prospect and right-hander Dylan Jordan and No. 28 prospect and right-hander Dioris De La Rosa.
Los Angeles Angels receive second baseman Ozzie Albies.
The problem the Braves could have if they do sell is they don't exactly have appealing assets. There's a reason why the team entered the All-Star break with a 42-53 record.
The team's stars are underperforming or injured. In Albies' case, it's the former.
A three-time All-Star, Albies is toward the bottom of the barrel when it comes OPS among qualified hitters this season. He owns a .606 OPS behind just a .290 on-base percentage and .316 slugging percentage.
Albies is also batting .220 with seven home runs, 29 RBI and 39 runs in 403 plate appearances.
But the Angels have a very inexperienced postseason roster. They could use a veteran presence even if he doesn't play every day.
Albies could provide that for the Angels at a very affordable price. The second baseman is owed $7 million each of the next two seasons.
Because Albies is slumping so badly, it might not cost much from a trade standpoint to acquire Albies either. In my trade proposal, the Angels sent a pair of Rookie-Ball right-handed pitchers to Atlanta for the second baseman.
Perhaps the change of scenary will jolt Albies' bat. He needs something to get going. Just two years ago, he was a .280 hitter with an .849 OPS, 33 home runs, 109 RBI, 96 runs and 13 steals.
But Albies started dealing with injuries beginning in August 2023. Over the past two years, he's missed time because of a hamstring injury, fractured toe and broken wrist.
Those injuries are arguably contributing to Albies' decline. It's not clear he's ever going to regain his All-Star form.
Even if moved at the deadline, fantasy managers should continue to view Albies as a fringe fantasy asset. He's not exceling in any one area to have a lot of fantasy value.
If the Braves decide to move on and are successful in trading Albies, it will be because of his veteran experience and cheap contract. Neither of those things are handy in fantasy baseball.