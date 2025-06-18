Braves GM Shuts Down Trade Speculation Around All-Star, Intends to Add
It seems it can't be made any clearer by Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos that this team isn't going to sell. He joined 680 The Fan Wednesday morning, and when asked if he was going to trade any players, Chris Sale was mentioned. He shut it down before the question could be finished.
"No, Zero," he said to 680 The Fan's Nick Cellini and Chris Dimino. "So, I've seen the speculation, and that's why it's completely ridiculous to me. We're not selling, especially someone who has club control beyond the current year. Will not happen."
Anthopoulos explicitly put his reputation on the line by clarifying how strict he is with absolute language. We can book it that Sale and other notable players aren't going anywhere.
"I never make definitive statements unless I'm gonna stick to them. Once you make definitive statments and you go back on them, you're a liar and you're done. So, will not happen. Bold. Italicize it. Caps."
He added after that he's trying to make moves that indicate to everyone that the Braves aren't going to sell.
"We're build to win. Our expectations are to win, and our expectations are to go for it the entire time."
The Braves' general manager said he wants to be in the position to buy come the trade deadline. During the show, he hinted that he's starting to look into potential moves. None were obviously mentioned, outside of looking back at inquiring about Rafael Devers. It didn't get very far at all.
Additions would help, but Anthopoulos understands that key players on the team aren't performing to their usual level. That has to change regardless of the plan.
"Right now, a lot of it is going to take a lot of internal improvement," he said. "We have a lot of players playing below their career norms."
Anthopoulos continues believe in a turnaround because the clubhouse has remained a unit and stayed focused. There is a sense of urgency. The next couple weeks will do a lot to decide the Braves playoff hopes.
The Braves sit six and a half games back from a playoff spot as of Wednesday afternoon. They just took the first game of a three-game series against the Mets Tuesday night in comeback, walk-off fashion.