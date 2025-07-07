MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Colorado Rockies Deal Ryan McMahon to New York Yankees
Catcher Hunter Goodman may be the Colorado Rockies representative at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, and deservingly so. Goodman is hitting .281 with an .843 OPS behind 16 home runs this season.
But as a ninth-year veteran and the team's 2024 All-Star representative, third baseman Ryan McMahon remains Colorado's top player. At least for now, because he's also the team's top potential trade chip.
Given Colorado's historic bad pace, it would make a lot of sense for the Rockies to trade the 30-year-old third baseman. On July 2, ESPN's David Schoenfield called for Colorado to pursue that possibility.
"He isn't having his best season at .219/.321/.392, numbers that look even worse when factoring in Coors Field, but he's one of the best defensive third basemen in the game and there are some things to like in his metrics, including an 89th percentile walk rate and 83rd percentile bat speed," Schoenfield wrote. "He's signed through 2027 at a reasonable $16 million each of the next two seasons, given his high floor as a plus defender with 20-homer output."
Just a day later, The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported the New York Yankees inquired about the potential of trading for McMahon.
Let's explore the possibility of a McMahon trade to New York happening.
Colorado Rockies-New York Yankees Mock Trade
Colorado Rockies receive Yankees No. 11 prospect and catcher Edgleen Perez and No. 16 prospect and right-hander Gage Ziehl.
New York Yankees receive third baseman Ryan McMahon.
Heyman's report doesn't necessarily mean the Yankees are close to acquiring McMahon. But it indicates what we've thought for quite some time -- New York is in the market to add a third baseman.
On July 1, we explored whether the Yankees could acquire former Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. While Arenado has experienced a better career than McMahon, the current Colorado third baseman is still in his prime, so he might be a better target.
New York acquiring McMahon would also likely involve prospects not close to contributing at the MLB level. Colorado could set the record for the most losses in a single season in MLB history this season, so any trade the Rockies make should have the distant future in mind, not next season or even the year after that.
In McMahon, the Yankees would acquire a strong defensive third baseman who is signed to a contract that will pay him $16 million in 2026 and 2027. He's also a candidate for an offensive rebound in a better lineup.
Fantasy managers always have to be wary of a hitter leaving Colorado. Coors Field is a tremendous hitter's ballpark, and hitters going elsewhere often don't produce as much at their next stop.
But as Schoenfield explained, McMahon's metrics suggest a rebound could happen. Maybe that occurs for McMahon going to a lineup with Aaron Judge and the rest of the Yankees hitters.
Last season, when McMahon made the All-Star team, his OPS was nearly identical on the road and at home.
Wherever the third baseman finishes the 2025 season, he needs to make more contact to help his fantasy value. While he has a healthy walk rate, McMahon leads the National League with 113 strikeouts this season.
He's always struck out a lot but not that much. He's on pace for 208 strikeouts if he plays 162 games. McMahon's previous career high is 198 strikeouts.
Overall, he is slashing .209/.312/.373 with 12 home runs, 25 RBI and 36 runs in 353 plate appearances this season.