Blue Jays Acquire Pitcher Jose Soriano From Angels At The MLB Trade Deadline: Fantasy Baseball Fallout

The 2026 MLB Trade Deadline is in full swing with the deadline just hours away. We had another big move with the Blue Jays receiving Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels for high-end shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti, and right-handed pitcher Angel Rivero. This was a blockbuster deal for a strong starting pitcher under team control through the 2028 season.

The Angels will receive top shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero from the Blue Jays for Jose Soriano, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

Nimmala was the key piece heading back to Los Angeles. He was one of the Blue Jays top prospects, and now he is a top two prospect for the Angels. Los Angeles is banking on him being a difference maker in future, potentially as soon as next season.

Fantasy Impact

SP Jose Soriano, Toronto Blue Jays

This is a big pickup for the Blue Jays, and it comes right after they off-loaded Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs. The Blue Jays are currently in last place in the AL East, so they aren't going anywhere this season, but Soriano will be a key starter for them over the next two seasons.

Despite playing on the 43 - 69 Angels this season, Soriano is 9-6 with a 3.29 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 123 inning pitched. Still just 27 years old, he has been brought to Toronto to be a cornerstone of their starting rotation.

For the remainder of this season, this could be a wash for Soriano's value. The Angeles have scored more runs than the Blue Jays, but are also selling off pieces of their offense and bullpen, while the Blue Jays are making moves too. Nevertheless, we do like this move for Soriano's long-term value over the next few seasons. Toronto is much closer to contending. After all, they are just one season removed from losing Game 7 of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers by just one run.

SS Arjun Nimmala, Los Angeles Angels

Nimmala was the piece that got that this deal done. He was a top prospect for the Blue Jays and could be fast-tracked to the big leagues with the Angels. This is a name you should know heading into next year's fantasy baseball season. It's not a lock that he will be up next year, but we would lean towards him being at the roster at some point. Worst-case scenario, he should be on the opening day roster in 2028.

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