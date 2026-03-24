Brandon Lowe And 3 Other Last-Minute Fantasy Baseball Sleepers Ahead Of Opening Day

Opening Day in the MLB is just around the corner and fantasy baseball managers are finalizing lineups for the upcoming season. Plenty of players are slated to offer tremendous value for the upcoming season, with some being regarded as potential sleepers for the upcoming season. Whether it be in the later rounds of fantasy drafts or through waiver claims, managers still have the opportunity to add quality sleepers to stash for the 2026 season. Let’s look at four last-minute sleepers for the 2026 fantasy baseball season:

Brandon Lowe (2B) - Pittsburgh Pirates (ADP: 156)

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Feb 25, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) fields a ground ball in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

After being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the 2026 season, expectations are high for Brandon Lowe, coming off his second All-Star bid last year. Lowe’s ADP coming off one of the better seasons of his career is immensely favorable, as he looks to replicate his 130 hits, 31 home runs and 83 RBIs for his new club. The 31-year-old infielder should be available in the later rounds of fantasy drafts and is set to offer solid upside for his draft value as he enters his first season in Pittsburgh.

Tyler O’Neill (OF) - Baltimore Orioles (ADP: 386)

Sep 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill (9) drives in a run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Tyler O’Neill will get the nod on opening day, coming off an impressive performance in Spring Training. The Baltimore Orioles’ outfielder hit .474 over eight Spring Training contests, posting nine hits, a home run and four RBIs. O'Neill suited up in just 54 games a season ago, but is looking to replicate his stellar 2023 performance, where he hit 31 homers with a .241 batting average over 113 games. Entering his second season in Baltimore, O’Neill is offering immensely favorable ADP and could fill a roster spot early in the season with a hot start. Managers in need of additional outfield depth should consider picking up the 30-year-old.

Max Muncy (3B) - Los Angeles Dodgers (ADP: 229)

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coming off back-to-back shortened seasons, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder is looking to replicate his All-Star-caliber production entering his 2026 campaign. Muncy performed solidly despite suiting up in just 100 games last season, racking up 48 runs, 76 hits, 19 home runs and 67 RBIs with a .243 batting average, his best single-season mark since the 2021 season. Coming off an encouraging performance in Spring Training, I’m a fan of Muncy’s ADP considering his ceiling in the later rounds of fantasy drafts.

Matt McLain (2B) - Cincinnati Reds (ADP: 182)

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain doubles in the third inning against the Dodgers in a National League wild card series game in Los Angeles. | The Enquirer/Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Expectations were high for Matt McLain coming off a stellar rookie performance in 2023, but after missing the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury, he struggled to find consistency in his second season in the majors. McLain hit just .220 from the plate, a sizable dip from his 2023 mark, with 112 hits, 15 homers and 50 RBIs. Coming off a notable Spring Training effort, McLain is looking to rebound in a big way. His ADP could be considered high coming into the year, but his upside is undeniable, and at this draft range, that’s a low price to pay.

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