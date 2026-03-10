Max Muncy Gives Encouraging Update on Progress

Max Muncy was among the Los Angeles Dodgers veterans who were eased into Cactus League games this year, and he recently missed a small stretch because of being under the weather.

Muncy returned to camp late last week and started in three games since being sick. His latest was in the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday afternoon. Muncy went 2-for-3 with a run scored and played four innings at third base.

"My swing feels in a really good spot right now," Muncy said on SportsNet LA. "We worked on some mechanical stuff, and it feels like it's right there right now. I'm happy with today."

Along with addressing his swing, the offseason entailed Muncy completing workouts that aimed to help him avoid more oblique trouble as he looks to remain healthy under a new contract extension.

Overall this spring, he's collected five hits and two RBI in 11 at-bats across six games. Freddie Freeman has specifically pinpointed wanting 47 at-bats in order to prepare for the season, but Muncy has a different focus.

"Feeling good. Feel like I'm in a good spot right now. At this point, my mechanics feel good. It's just about building up game endurance and getting more innings under your belt," he said.

"I know some guys like to state a specific number of at-bats, but for me, it's more about just getting the consistency of being in there and going through the daily routine of playing a baseball game."

Max Muncy embracing normal Spring Training

When the Dodgers started the 2024 and 2025 seasons overseas, it required them to report to Spring Training early and have a condensed schedule. Given their back-to-back World Series runs and more traditional pace this spring, Muncy previously made mention of a new approach being taken.

"Yeah, it's a little bit different. I was actually talking with Mookie today about that, we've had to get ready in, essentially, two weeks the last couple of years," Muncy recalled.

"So just to have a little bit of time to stretch it out this year, we're not entirely sure what to do with ourselves but we know how to make sure we're ready."

The Dodgers play their final Cactus League game on Saturday, March 21. However, their exhibition schedule then includes a three-game Freeway Series from March 22-24 before an off day leading into the start of the 2026 regular season.