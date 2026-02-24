Braves Sign Chris Sale to $27M Extension: What It Means for Fantasy Baseball

Today, the Atlanta Braves and former Cy Young starting left-handed pitcher Chris Sale agreed to a one-year extension. This extension locks up Sale in Atlanta through the 2027 season. The deal is worth $27 million and includes a $30 million club option for 2028 if the team chooses to bring him back at that price. Sale will turn 37 years old on March 30, and this contract will likely carry him to the end of his career or at the very least past the point of him being a high-end starter.

Braves, LHP Chris Sale agree to extension through 2027 with a 2028 club option. pic.twitter.com/dnYBKI77hz — MLB (@MLB) February 24, 2026

Prior to this extension, his contract was set to expire after the 2026 season. This will be the largest single-season salary the Braves have given a player. It makes sense to give him this deal, considering all the injury issues their pitching staff has dealt with both last year and already this preseason.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

The most important takeaway here is that it looks like Sale plans to play at least two more seasons as an MLB pitcher. This deal will take him past his 38th birthday and potentially past his 39th if the team decides to pick up his club option in 2028.

Dynasty owners have to be happy with the two sides getting this out of the way early. It drastically improves his likelihood of returning and has him locked into a successful franchise, where he will likely be used properly and put in a position to rack up wins and continue to be productive for fantasy baseball owners.

Senior Fantasy Baseball Expert Shawn Childs had this to say about Sale entering the season:

After his Cy Young-winning season with the Braves, Sale pitched well in 2025, but he was only on the mound for two-thirds of the season due to a fractured rib.

Sale opened the year with struggles over his first four starts (14 runs, 29 baserunners, and three home runs over 19.0 innings with 24 strikeouts). He allowed two runs or fewer over his next 13 games, leading to a 5-2 record with a 1.41 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts over 83.0 innings. Over his final four starts, he posted a 3.42 ERA, 0.930 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 23.2 innings.

His average fastball (94.8 mph) was a tick below 2024. Sale’s ticket to success comes from an electric slider (.141 BAA with 119 strikeouts), which he threw 45.8% of the time. Batters handled his four-seamer (.312 BAA) while mixing in two low-volume pitches (changeup – .306 BAA and sinker – .200 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook: Sale will turn 37 in late March, but his success with the Braves over his last 50 games (25-8 with a 2.46 ERA, 1.035 WHIP, and 390 strikeouts over 303.1 innings) is well worth an ace investment. When on the clock, I would select him over Cristopher Sanchez. An excellent chance at 15+ wins with a sub-2.50 ERA and 225+ strikeouts. Shawn Childs

