Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Rankings: Why Chris Sale Still Carries League-Winning Upside

Chris Sale’s Atlanta renaissance is real, even if durability remains the elephant in the room. When he’s on the mound, Sale still flashes Cy Young-level dominance, making him one of the most volatile—and potentially league-winning—arms in 2026 drafts.

SP6 – Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves (NFBC ADP – 34)

After his Cy Young-winning season with the Braves, Sale pitched well in 2025, but he was only on the mound for two-thirds of the season due to a fractured rib.

Sale opened the year with struggles over his first four starts (14 runs, 29 baserunners, and three home runs over 19.0 innings with 24 strikeouts). He allowed two runs or fewer over his next 13 games, leading to a 5-2 record with a 1.41 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts over 83.0 innings. Over his final four starts, he posted a 3.42 ERA, 0.930 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 23.2 innings.

His average fastball (94.8 mph) was a tick below 2024. Sale’s ticket to success comes from an electric slider (.141 BAA with 119 strikeouts), which he threw 45.8% of the time. Batters handled his four-seamer (.312 BAA) while mixing in two low-volume pitches (changeup – .306 BAA and sinker – .200 BAA).

Chris Sale 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Sale will turn 37 in late March, but his success with the Braves over his last 50 games (25-8 with a 2.46 ERA, 1.035 WHIP, and 390 strikeouts over 303.1 innings) is well worth an ace investment. When on the clock, I would select him over Cristopher Sanchez. An excellent chance at 15+ wins with a sub-2.50 ERA and 225+ strikeouts.

Top 5 Fantasy Baseball Pitchers (Based on ADP)

Check out the top five pitchers according to ADP from our friends at the NFBC:

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: