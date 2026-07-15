Brewers Trade For Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr, Making Him A Potential Fantasy Baseball Buy-Low Candidate

We are just one day past the MLB All-Star Game, and we are now officially on the road to the MLB Trade Deadline on August 3. One potentially big move has already been made with the first-place Milwaukee Brewers acquiring Lance McCullers Jr from the Houston Astros, where he has spent his entire career. Left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon will also be heading to Milwaukee as part of the deal.

Brewers reportedly acquiring RHP Lance McCullers Jr. from Astros, per MLB's @BrianMcTaggart. pic.twitter.com/bcmJmp9zCl — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2026

McCullers is in the final year of his five-year $85 million contract and waived his no-trade clause to join the Brewers. This move also frees up money for Houston before the trade deadline so that they have more flexibility to acquire players they are targeting to help them make a potential playoff push. We do not yet know what the Astros got in return.

Fantasy Impact

SP Lance McCullers Jr, Milwaukee Brewers

McCullers has had a strong career with the Astros since coming into the league in 2015; however, now 32 years old, he has struggled the past few seasons, much in part due to injuries. He is currently on the IL right now, dealing with a right rotator cuff impingement. However, he has made three rehab assignments and should be ready to come back up to the big leagues soon.

In eight starts this season, he has just a 2-3 record with a 6.86 ERA. Milwaukee will hope that he pitches better after recovering from this injury. However, last season he also finished at 2-5 in 16 starts with a 6.51 ERA. The good news for fantasy owners is that he can still strike batters out. Even with all his struggles, he has still struck out 43 batters in 39.1 innings this season. If he can get the ERA down, he will have fantasy value.

The hope is that a fresh start with the Brewers and renewed health will help him get back on track and rejuvenate his fantasy value after a couple of tough seasons. Going to the team with the second-best record in baseball should help him rack up some extra wins. Milwaukee has a more reliable bullpen and has scored 40 more runs than the Astros this season.

He could be a candidate for fantasy owners to buy low on now or scoop him up if he was sent to waiver wires. There is no doubt that he could flop and continue to struggle, but he shouldn't cost much to acquire.

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