Fantasy Baseball Injury Updates: Prepare To Be Without Jacob Misiorowski After The MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star break ends tomorrow, and teams will head into the final stretch of the season. The break gave some injured players a chance to rest and hopefully get back on the field for the back half of the season fully healthy. This is our MLB injury report for pitchers coming out of the All-Star break.



SP Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers



The Miz is dealing with arm fatigue, and it is not awesome. He was scratched from his final start before the All-Star break and will not pitch in the first series coming off of the break. It is not clear if he will be ready to pitch next week or not. Fantasy owners need to monitor this situation and prepare as if he could miss another start.



SP Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers



Ohtani was not able to make his final start before the MLB All-Star Game due to knee inflammation and was held out of the Summer Classic. It's not clear if he will be available as a pitcher coming out of the break. He's not on the IL, so it would be a surprise if he doesn't at least DH, but we will have to keep an eye on him.



SP Max Fried, New York Yankees



Fried has been sidelined with an elbow injury, but head coach Aaron Boone has said that they expect him to begin his rehab assignment this week. Fantasy owners should be getting Fried back sooner rather than later.



SP Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees



Rodon is scheduled to throw every day this week as he works to recover from his elbow inflammation fully.



SP Jacob DeGrom, Texas Rangers



There is a chance that DeGrom lands on the IL due to a glute injury that caused him to miss his last start before the break. We should know more in the next couple of days. An IL stint would likely be retroactive to July 12, so he could be back before the end of the month if the injury isn't serious.



SP Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks



Gallen landed on the IL with elbow inflammation on July 12. Fantasy owners should prepare to be without him for the remainder of July.



SP Blake Snell, Los Angeles Dodgers



Snell has begun throwing BP sessions and should be starting a rehab assignment soon as he works his way back from an elbow injury. It looks like the rich will get richer in Los Angeles.



SP Chase Burns, Cincinnati Reds



Burns is dealing with right groin tightness, which held him out of the All-Star Game. It's not clear if this issue will impact him in the back half of the season, or if they just didn't want him pitching in an exhibition.



SP Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays



Scherzer has begun his rehab assignment from back spasms during the All-Star break, and could be back as soon as next week at some point if all goes well.



SP Jameson Taillon, Chicago Cubs



Taillon had a strong rehab outing on July 11 and should be set to return when the Cubs get back on the field. Fantasy owners will hope that he gets his season back on track.



RP Edwin Diaz, Los Angeles Dodgers



Diaz has started his rehab assignment for his elbow injury and will hope to make it back as soon as possible. This is a situation for fantasy owners to monitor closely.

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