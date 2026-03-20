Bryan Reynolds’ Fantasy Value Set to Surge in Potential Astros Trade

The Houston Astros are always looking for ways to strengthen their lineup and extend their championship window, and a potential trade for Bryan Reynolds could be just the move to do it.

Reynolds is a proven, high-contact switch-hitter with gap power and a strong on-base presence, making him an ideal fit in the middle of a lineup anchored by Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve.

In addition to the real-life impact, a move to Houston could significantly increase Reynolds’ fantasy baseball value.

Playing in a potent lineup with more protection in the order would likely boost his run and RBI totals, while the Astros’ favorable ballpark and competitive environment could enhance his power numbers, making him an even more attractive asset for fantasy managers.

Here’s what it would take to acquire him.

Houston Astros- Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Astros Acquire:

OF Bryan Reynolds

Pirates Acquire:

SS Xavier Neyens

OF Ethan Frey

RHP James Hicks

Fantasy Impact

Bryan Reynolds had a solid 2025 season, hitting .245 with 16 home runs, 73 RBIs, and an on-base percentage of around .318 over 154 games.

Reynolds provides a reliable middle-of-the-order bat, capable of producing both counting stats and moderate power.

A trade to the Houston Astros would likely boost his fantasy baseball value, as he would be hitting in a more potent lineup alongside stars like Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve.

With more protection and run-scoring opportunities, Reynolds could see an uptick in runs, RBIs, and home runs, making him an even more attractive multi-category fantasy asset.

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers designated hitter Ethan Frey (16) gestures toward the bench after driving in a run with a double against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Ethan Frey made his professional debut in 2025, hitting .330/.434/.470 with 3 home runs, 5 doubles, 17 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases in 26 games at Single-A Fayetteville.

Frey showed strong plate discipline and a mix of contact, power, and speed, projecting as a potential everyday outfielder.

n fantasy terms, Frey represents a high-upside dynasty or keeper league asset, and if traded to the Pirates as part of a package for Reynolds, he could become a future multi-category contributor once he reaches the majors.

Xavier Neyens was drafted in the first round by the Astros in 2025 and did not accumulate professional stats that year.

However, in high school, he hit .456 with 8 home runs, 10 doubles, and 27 RBIs in 28 games, showing elite offensive potential and defensive versatility at shortstop.

For fantasy baseball, Neyens would be considered a long-term high-ceiling prospect, and acquiring him in a trade provides the Pirates with a potential cornerstone infielder whose counting stats and positional scarcity could pay off big by the 2028–2029 seasons.

Mar 16, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Houston Astros pitcher James Hicks throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

James Hicks struggled in 2025 minor-league action, posting a 5.59 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 46.2 innings, but he dominated in the Arizona Fall League with 14 scoreless innings, 19 strikeouts, and a 0.57 WHIP.

Hicks projects as a mid-rotation starter with swing-and-miss stuff, and in fantasy baseball, he would represent a high-upside dynasty or keeper league pitcher.

Including Hicks in the trade gives the Pirates a young arm who could contribute to wins, strikeouts, and ratios at the MLB level by 2026, making him a valuable pitching asset for fantasy managers seeking future rotation pieces.

Why The Astros Make The Trade

The Astros would consider a trade for Bryan Reynolds because he addresses a key need in their lineup while still being under team control for several seasons.

Reynolds is a proven, high-contact switch-hitter with excellent on-base skills and gap power, which would perfectly complement established stars like Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve.

Adding Reynolds gives Houston a more balanced and potent middle-of-the-order presence, helping the team sustain offensive production throughout the season.

By acquiring Reynolds, the Astros would immediately strengthen their contention window without relying solely on internal development, which can be uncertain.

His ability to hit for both average and power, while maintaining a high on-base percentage, makes him a key piece for a team aiming to compete at the highest level. Reynolds also adds lineup flexibility, giving Houston options in both the outfield and batting order.

In this trade, Houston would part with top prospects Ethan Frey, Xavier Neyens, and James Hicks, representing a meaningful cost.

Essentially, the trade balances immediate championship potential for the Astros against future upside for the Pirates, aligning perfectly with Houston’s win-now philosophy.

Why The Pirates Make The Trade

The Pirates would consider making this trade because it aligns perfectly with their long-term rebuilding strategy.

By trading Bryan Reynolds, a proven star, they would acquire multiple high-upside prospects, Ethan Frey, Xavier Neyens, and James Hicks, who have the potential to become cornerstone players by 2026.

Each of these prospects offers a combination of talent, controllability, and positional value that could form the core of the Pirates’ future lineup and rotation.

Ethan Frey provides a powerful bat that could develop into an everyday outfielder capable of hitting for both average and power, while Xavier Neyens offers premium infield upside, athleticism, and defensive versatility at shortstop.

James Hicks adds a pitching arm with mid-rotation potential, giving Pittsburgh a young starter who could contribute at the major league level within a few years.

Collectively, these prospects give the Pirates both quantity and quality, spreading their risk across multiple players instead of relying on a single established star.

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