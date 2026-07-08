Byron Buxton Injury Update: Fantasy Baseball Owners Will Get The Twins All-Star Back Healthy... Eventually

The Minnesota Twins have placed All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL with a right hip strain. He suffered the injury back in May, but re-aggravated it on July 5 against the New York Yankees while attempting to play through the discomfort. The injury will hold Buxton out through the All-Star Game, forcing him to miss any competition on All-Star weekend.

Byron Buxton has been played on the 10-day IL with a right hip injury and will miss the All-Star game next week pic.twitter.com/2iAeLABJpN — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 7, 2026

Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll is confident that Buxton will make a full recovery and will be fully healthy for the back half of the MLB season. Zoll spoke about the injury after placing Buxton on the IL.

“Originally, we gave it a few days and we were hoping that that had cleared it up,” said Zoll. “When the symptoms came back in the game, it’s not as bad as it was, but it’s still back...

As [manager Derek Shelton and head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta] worked through it with Byron, just thinking about the idea of kind of getting caught in this repeated cycle, the best thing at this point is probably just to give it clear down time to let it fully resolve itself so that he’s not in this in-between state and can feel fully confident hopefully for a full second half post-All-Star."

Fantasy Impact

OF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

The bad news is that fantasy owners are going to be without Buxton for a while, who is having a fantastic season. Already this season, he is batting .275 with 25 home runs and 45 RBIs. He has also scored 57 runs and stolen seven bases with 83 hits.

Injuries have plagued Buxton throughout his career, so fantasy owners should have known this was a real possibility, but luckily this doesn't seem to be a bad one, even though hip injuries can tend to linger. In Buxton's absence, it looks like Kyler Fedko will be filling his role.

Unfortunately, Fedko has no fantasy value at the moment and isn't a lock to maintain this increased role. He's a rookie batting .000 in 16 career at-bats with two walks and a run scored. It's unlikely that he gains any kind of fantasy relevance by the time Buxton gets back unless he is out well passed the All-Star Game.

For now, fantasy owners will have to hold tight and stream replacements off the waiver wire. There doesn't seem to be any reason to panic or look to trade him at this time unless someone is willing to pay up for him like they would have prior to the injury.

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