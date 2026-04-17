Didier Fuentes & Payton Tolle Among Week 4 Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Prospect Watch

The Braves decided against calling up a minor league arm, while Noah Schultz and Spencer Arrighetti made their second debuts for White Sox and Astros. Finding long-term starting pitching upgrades remains the goal and the challenge in the fantasy market, but winning options remain thin.

Don't forget to check out our Week 4 Hitters Prospect Report!

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Two games into his AA and professional career, Anderson looks major league ready. He has yet to allow a run over nine innings with five hits, three walks, and 17 strikeouts, highlighted by his last outing (five no-hit shutout innings with two walks and 11 strikeouts). In his final season at LSU, Anderson went 12-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.059 WHIP, and 180 strikeouts over 119.0 innings. For anyone rostering a Mariners’ starting pitcher, Anderson would be their top handcuff, with buy-and-old value in deep formats.

Didier Fuentes, Atlanta Braves

In his third start at AAA, Fuentes allowed four runs, six baserunners, and one home run over seven innings with five strikeouts. He’s made four appearances between AAA and the majors this year, leading to a 2.18 ERA, 0.822 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts over 20.2 innings. His average fastball (96.8 mph) is elite while also throwing a plus slider. In his last start at AAA, Fuentes threw 18.1% split-finger fastballs, a pitch needed to become a dominated starting pitcher in the majors.

JR Ritchie, Atlanta Braves

Former Atlanta Braves player Fred McGriff presents JR Ritchie right with his jersey after he was selected by the Atlanta Braves as the 35th pick of the MLB draft at XBox Plaza at LA Live. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ritchie is riding a three-game winning streak at AAA, but he has had a spike in walks (7) over his 17.2 innings over this span. On the positive side, batters only have seven hits while whiffing 17 times. He posted a 0.51 ERA and 0.792 WHIP. Over the past two years, Ritchie made 15 starts at AAA, resulting in a 6-3 record with a 2.56 ERA, 1.074 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts over 81.0 innings.

He came to pro ball with an elite command profile, suggesting his arm has another gear once his strike-throwing reaches its expected ceiling. His average fastball (94.3 mph) is trending higher while relying on an edge changeup and four other pitches.

Robby Snelling, Miami Marlins

The bar for Snelling reached a higher level in his last start at AAA (no runs, two hits, and four walks over five innings with 12 strikeouts). He threw 94 pitches in his last outing, showing that Snelling must throw more strikes to pitch deeper in games. Over his first three starts in the minors, he posted a 2.77 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, and 22 strikeouts over 13.0 innings.

Thomas White, Miami Marlins

After being shutdown in spring training with an oblique issue, White is on the mound on Thursday night, making his first start at AAA (a solo home run and two hits over 4.0 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts). Over his first two appearances at A-ball, he allowed two runs, three hits, a home run, and six walks over six innings with 10 strikeouts while throwing 44 and 63 pitches. White had been exceptional over his last 44 games in the minors (10-9 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.242 WHIP, and 283 strikeouts over 195.2 innings). He’s only pitched 13.1 innings at AAA.

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins

Florida Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett (20) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at TD Ballpark. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Garrett doesn’t have the pedigree of Robby Snelling and Thomas White while coming off TJ surgery in 2024. His left arm flashed over 47 starts in 2022 and 2023 with the Marlins (12-14 with a 3.63 ERA, 1.183 WHIP, and 246 strikeouts over 247.2 innings). Garrett looks major-league ready based on his success over his first three starts at AAA (one run, four hits, and five walks over 14.2 innings with 17 strikeouts).

His average fastball (92.4 mph) remains below the league average, but it is up about 1.5 mph from 2023 (90.9 mph). Garrett may get the first call-up to the majors if Miami needs another starting pitcher.

Payton Tolle, Boston Red Sox

Over his last two starts at AAA, Tolle has pitched at an elite level at AAA (2-0 with a one-run, seven hits, two walks, and 13 strikeouts over 11.0 innings). He’s made six starts at the highest level of the minors over the past two seasons, resulting in a 3.30 ERA, 0.967 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts over 30.0 innings. Tolle tripped up in his seven appearances with the Red Sox last year (11 runs, 26 baserunners, and five home runs over 16.1 innings with 19 strikeouts). His average fastball (97.3 mph) has reached another gear this season while upping the usage of his changeup.

Gage Jump, Athletics

Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (79) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Scottsdale Stadium. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The A’s eased Jump into his first three starts at AAA, leading to 38, 45, and 50 pitches. He had a 3.48 ERA, 1.258 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts over 10.1 innings. In his first season in the minors, he went 9-7 between High A and AA with a 3.28 ERA, 1.101 WHIP, and 112.2 innings with 131 strikeouts. Jump has upped the velocity on his fastball (96.1 mph) so far this season.

Jake Brooks, Colorado Rockies

Brooks leads the Eastern League in strikeouts (24) after making three starts. He dominated in his first two starts (one run and seven baserunners over 11.0 innings with 20 strikeouts), before backing up in his last appearance (five runs, six baserunners, and a home run over three innings with four strikeouts). Over four seasons in the minors, he went 17-12 with a 3.35 ERA, 1.118 WHIP, and 212 strikeouts over 252.1 innings. The Marlins drafted Brooks in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft.

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