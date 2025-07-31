Fantasy Sports

Do the Mets Have The Best Bullpen in MLB After Trading For Tyler Rogers And Ryan Helsley?

The Mets made a splash Wednesday for their bullpen, trading for Tyler Rogers from the Giants and Ryan Helsley from the Cardinals. Is their bullpen now the best in MLB?

Jake Brown

Jul 24, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) celebrates after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The Mets biggest weakness going into trade deadline season was their bullpen. They were playing musical chairs with pitchers the average baseball fan would not know.

David Stearns fixed that on Wednesday.

After a solid move to acquire Gregory Soto last week, the Mets made a significant splash, acquiring Tyler Rogers from the Giants, and soon after, getting closer Ryan Helsley from the Cardinals.

Those are three household names. The Mets bullpen has completely been revamped. So much to the point that it now begs the question...do the Mets have the best bullpen in MLB?

The answer is yes.

Mets Bullpen:

Edwin Diaz (1.48 ERA)
Ryan Helsley (3.00 ERA)
Tyler Rogers (1.80 ERA)
Gregory Soto (3.86 ERA)
Brooks Raley (0.00 ERA)
Ryne Stanek (3.82 ERA)
Reed Garrett (2.70 ERA)
_____________
Rico Garcia (2.90 ERA)
Chris Devenski (2.84 ERA)

When has a bullpen had so many good relievers that even the two outsiders are having good seasons? The Mets can now move Ryne Stanek and Reed Garrett to lesser leverage roles in the middle innings instead of relying on them to set up Edwin Diaz.

The back end of the bullpen now has two of the best closers in baseball in Diaz and Helsley. Rogers has been one of the best relievers in the sport and one of the only submarine throwers. Soto dominates lefties. Raley has been brilliant, not giving up a run, since returning from Tommy John Surgery. Garrett started off the year unhittable and even coming down to earth, still holds a 2.70 ERA. Stanek has been up and down, but has plenty of postseason experience.

This Mets bullpen is built for playoff success. They have the mix of fireballers and finesse pitchers that will leave opponents fooled. If their starting pitching could just find ways to get through five and sometimes six innings, the Mets can now breathe when they ask for nine or 12 outs from the bullpen. That was never the case this season until now.

The Dodgers and Padres are right up there with the Mets, especially with the Padres addition of Mason Miller. But this Mets bullpen just has such a dynamic mix of arms that they could be scary in October if the offense can put it all together.

