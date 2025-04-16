Dodgers Prospect Bobby Miller Promoted: Fantasy Baseball Impact
The Dodgers will call up Bobby Miller today for a spot start. Last season, he was drafted as an upside SP2 in the high-stakes market after handling himself well in his rookie year (2023) with the Dodgers (3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts over 124.1 innings).
Miller brings an elite fastball (98.2 mph this spring), but finding home plate (11 walks over 12.0 innings) has been an issue over his three appearances at AAA. On the positive side, he has been challenging to hit (.146 BAA) so far this year with 11 strikeouts.
In his opening start in 2024 for Los Angeles, Miller flashed ace upside by tossing six shutout innings with three baserunners and 11 strikeouts. Two starts later (seven runs, nine hits, two home runs, five walks, and seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings), he was back at AAA with his pitching tail between his legs. His arm never recovered in the minors (6.00 ERA, 1.606 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts over 33.0 innings) due to poor command (20 walks).
Despite his struggles in the minors, the Dodgers still gave him 10 more starts over four different months, but he crushed any fantasy teams that took him for a ride (46 runs, 58 hits, 15 home runs, 24 walks, and 34 strikeouts over 44.1 innings). He gave up a home run every three innings and put on a baserunner via a free pass every other inning.
In his only spring training appearance with LA, Miller allowed two runs, a hit, and a walk while failing to record an out.
His ticket to success in the majors is commanding his fastball and getting ahead in the count. He’s issued seven walks via his sinker (higher usage pitch this year) and three from his four-seamer. Miller has winning secondary pitches, but they can only be an advantage if he can get to strike two before throwing two balls. In 2024, 14 of his 18 home runs allowed came off his two fastballs.
Last night, Tony Gonsolin allowed three runs and seven baserunners over four innings at AAA with five strikeouts while upping his pitch count to 66 pitches. He is close to returning to the majors, and I expect him to jump Miller on the Dodgers’ depth chart as early as next week. The injury (left shoulder) to Blake Snell opened up a starting job for both players. Snell started throwing this week but is still weeks away from returning if he has no setbacks.
Shohei Ohtani eased into a bullpen session on Monday by tossing 30 pitches. The Dodgers are in no hurry to get him on a major league mound.
